Cuba To Test Visitors For COVID-19 When It Reopens To International Tourism

Cuba’s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz on June 10 reportedly said that the country will be testing all visitors for coronavirus when it reopens to international tourism. While unveiling the plan for lifting partial lockdown measures, Cruz said that testing will, however, be limited to the beach resorts at the keys of the island.

While he did not give any time frame for the reopening of the tourism, he, however, said that the specialists would conduct epidemiological monitoring at hotels, where occupation would be limited. Furthermore, he also reportedly mentioned that excursions would be restricted to the keys and visitors would not be allowed to visit Havana at first. While speaking to the council of ministers, the Cuban PM also reportedly said that the nation would open first to domestic tourism and further details would be announced soon.

Cuba nears COVID-19 victory

The Caribbean island nation has been reporting less number of virus cases and hence it very near to declaring COVID-19 victory. While unveiling the new lockdown plans, the Cuban PM also announced that the public pools would reopen for summer at 30 per cent capacity. He also said that the beaches will reopen, with local authorities ensuring social distancing. However, the nation will not be hosting summer carnivals this year in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

Moreover, Cruz reportedly also announced that schools will reopen in September to finish the current year with the new one starting in November. Public and private transport will gradually be restored in the nation, he said. To avoid the spread of COVID-19, Cruz also made face masks mandatory in all public places and in spaces with a concentration of people.

According to Johns Hopkins University tally, the Caribbean island has nearly 2,211 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 83 lives in the nation. Cuba has managed to curb the spread of the virus as it reportedly closed its borders and schools at the start of the outbreak. The officials also urged the Cubans to practice social distancing. Furthermore, with stringent measures, disobeying the quarantine measures also carried a fine or even a prison sentence.

(Image: @JamesVelinaLXIX/Twitter)

