'Cyborg Baby': Researchers Find Dozens Of Plastic Particles In Placentas Of Unborn Babies

What researchers have termed as “a great matter of concern” is finding traces of microplastic particles in the placentas of unborn babies for the first time. As per the study published in the journal Environment International earlier this month, scientists revealed finding dozens of plastic particles on both the foetal as well as maternal sides of the placenta and in the membrane within which the foetus develops. Further, these particles are capable of carrying chemicals that could result in long-term or damage the developing immune system of the foetus or as the lead author termed ‘cyborg baby’.

The report has also suggested that founding plastic materials in the foetus could also mean that they were consumed or breathed in by the mothers. Moreover, since the scientists only analysed 4% of each placenta, they have suggested that the actual number of microplastic particles must be higher. These plastics, according to the study, had been dyed in several colours such as red, blue, orange and pink and may have originally generated from packaging, paints or even cosmetics and personal care products.

The microplastics in the placenta was roughly 10 microns in size (0.01mm). Hence, they can be easily carried in the bloodstream and entering the body of the babies. However, the researchers were not able to assess the same.

Antonio Ragusa, director of obstetrics and gynaecology at the San Giovanni Calibita Fatebenefratelli hospital in Rome, and who led the study reportedly said that the “mothers were shocked” before terming the babies like “having a cyborg baby” as it is “no longer composed only of human cells, but a mixture of biological and inorganic entities.”

Impacts of microplastic on foetuses

Meanwhile, the researchers also concluded the study raising the ‘great matter of concern’ and noted the importance of the placenta in the development of babies. The potential effects of microplastics on foetuses mainly include reduced foetal growth, the researchers said while also noting that the plastics might have reached the organ due to different physiology, diet or even lifestyle. The particles were not found in placentas from two other women who were also part of the study.

The scientists wrote, “Due to the crucial role of placenta in supporting the foetus’s development and in acting as an interface with the external environment, the presence of potentially harmful plastic particles is a matter of great concern. Further studies need to be performed to assess if the presence of microplastics may trigger immune responses or may lead to the release of toxic contaminants, resulting in harm.”

