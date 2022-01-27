The Czech authorities have passed a decision to provide Ukraine with more than 4,000 artillery shells as part of the country’s support amid looming fears of a Russian invasion. Taking to Twitter the Czech Defence Ministry informed that the transfer of 4,006 stored 152-millimetre shells with a total value of $1.7 million at no cost to Ukraine was approved on Wednesday. According to Kyiv Independent, the Czech Republic government decided to satisfy a request for assistance in order to help Ukraine bolster its defences against Russia’s possible invasion.

“We’ve been developing the cooperation with Ukraine and supporting its path to democracy since a long time ago,” said Czech Defence Minister Jana Cernochova said as quoted by Kyiv Independent.

“We have a relatively wide range of options at hand, from political and diplomatic support to specific expressions such as donating munitions, which I consider an important gesture of solidarity,” Cernochova added.

Dar 4006 ks dělostřelecké munice ráže 152mm Ukrajině před chvílí na svém jednání schválila @strakovka. Uskuteční se prostřednictvím darovací smlouvy, která byla součástí schváleného návrhu. — Ministerstvo obrany (@ObranaTweetuje) January 26, 2022

The Czech government has signalled support for strong Western sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine. Now, by passing a decision to provide Ukraine with more artillery shells, the Czech Republic joins the club of nations that have recently decided to send lethal weaponry to Ukraine amid an escalating security crisis at its border.

Notably, the US has provided Kyiv with nearly 700 FGM-148 Javelin missiles and nearly 200 SMAW-D anti-fortification weapons. The Baltic nations earlier this month also vowed to send more Javelins and also FIM-92 Stinger anti-aircraft systems. Additionally, Canada PM Justin Trudeau confirmed that his country will expand its military training mission in Ukraine to help the former Soviet nation face down potential Russian invasion.

Russia, Ukraine agree on 'unconditional truce'

It is to mention that tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated in the past months after Moscow deployed over 1,00,000 troops along the eastern European borders. The conflict between the nations dates back to 2014 when Russia invaded and annexed the Crimean peninsula. Since then, several clashes have broken out between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels along the eastern borders of the ex-Soviet republic.

Amid such escalating tensions, Russia and Ukraine agreed at four-way talks in Paris that all parties should observe a ‘ceasefire’ in the east of Ukraine after indulging in talks for over eight hours. According to Sputnik, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said that all sides agreed that “the truce must be observed unconditionally”. Moscow and Kyiv met in Paris in Normandy Format meeting, including representatives from France and Germany. The four nations made an inventory of the political problems related to Minsk agreements on the settlement in eastern Ukraine and agreed on a truce in Donbas.

(Image: AP)