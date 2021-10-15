Da Afghanistan Bank's Former Chief's Assets Frozen By Taliban

Taliban has frozen approximately 6.5 million afghanis from the pay of Ajmal Ahmadi, the former acting chief of Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the country's central bank, an anonymous DAB official told Pajhwok Afghan News. It is said that Ahmadi was a close friend of former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani. This comes after the Taliban's caretaker cabinet had said earlier that former government officials' bank accounts would be blocked. According to the official, Ahmadi's funds may have also been frozen as a result of the cabinet's decision, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

When the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan, one of its founders and the primary enforcer of its draconian interpretation of Islamic law predicted the hard-line organisation would resume executions and amputations of hands, though perhaps not in public. Afghan nationals and the rest of the world have been watching to see if the Taliban recreates its brutal reign of the late 1990s since they overran Kabul on August 15 and took control of the country. Kabul people have been crammed into the back of a pickup vehicle, their hands tied, and paraded around to humiliate them numerous times. Their faces were painted to identify them as robbers in one case. Stale bread was hanged around their necks or crammed into their mouths in the other. It was unclear what their crimes were at the time.

Taliban threatens to ban PIA

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has warned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) against exploiting the sensitive situation in Afghanistan, where Afghan citizens have been fleeing the country in expectation of escaping the Taliban's hardline government since the Taliban's undemocratic takeover. According to ANI, the action was taken when Pakistan's PIA, which is managed by PM Imran Khan, began charging up to USD 2,500 for each ticket between Kabul and Islamabad.

The current message also urged passengers to work with the administration in reporting any infractions of PIA's recent amendments. People have been asked to report the verified offence to Khaama Press, as per a Khaama Press report. Meanwhile, the Taliban has held Kabul for nearly two months, following a strong and fast onslaught against Afghanistan government forces in the aftermath of the US military pullout.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP