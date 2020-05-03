Dalai Lama Calls For 'coordinated, Global Response' To COVID-19 Outbreak

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, Dalai Lama has called for world leaders to “focus on what unites” people to respond to the global health crisis. The Tibetan spiritual leader said in a statement on May 3 that loss of lives among other challenges posed by the drastic spread of COVID-19 disease can only be dealt with “coordinated, global response”. According to him, it is the only way to match the unknown magnitude of the difficulties the world would face because of the outbreak. Dalai Lama concluded by praying that everyone heeds “The Call to Unite”.

Dalai Lama said, “It is during times like this that we must focus on what unites us as members of one human family. Accordingly, we need to reach out to each other with compassion.”

“This crisis and its consequences serve as a warning that only by coming together in a coordinated, global response, will we meet the unprecedented magnitude of the challenges we face. I pray we all heed ‘The Call to Unite’,” he added.

A message from His Holiness the Dalai Lama requested by The Call to Unite. https://t.co/p1LhiAXcBB — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) May 3, 2020

It was back on February 12 when Dalai Lama had cancelled all his public engagements “until further notice” in the wake of the pandemic after his personal doctor advised him to practice social distancing. After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed 244,988 lives worldwide as of May 3. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 212 countries and has infected at least 3,498,145 people. Out of the total infections, 1,126,721 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

‘Time has come to eliminate inequalities’

Along with Dalai Lama, another religious leader who believes that COVID-19 implies that “time has come to eliminate inequalities” is Pope Francis. Earlier this month, Pope called for solidarity in the world’s response to the coronavirus outbreak leading to “difficult times”. The Vatican quoted him saying, “May we be profoundly shaken by what is happening all around us: the time has come to eliminate inequalities, to heal the injustice that is undermining the health of the entire human family.”

