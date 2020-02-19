Date Night Turns Out To Be Regular Workday As Off-duty Cops Stop Robbery At Restaurant

A date night dinner for two off-duty police officers ended like a regular workday when they stopped a robbery at a restaurant in Kentucky, US. Chase and Nicole McKeown were out for dinner at Raising Cane's, a popular restaurant in Louisville on Saturday night when the night took an unusual turn.

According to the reports, the officers have been married for six months and were casually hanging out. They were having dinner when a man entered the restaurant wearing a mask, and walked up to the cash counter, confirmed reports.

Nicole told the media that both she and her husband noticed the man enter the same time. At first, she said, they assumed that the man might be sick as people wore masks as a precaution to avoid the virus, as it was the flu season. She further added that eventually, the two got suspicious. Nicole said that she discussed with her husband that the mask was odd.

After some time, the two noticed that the employee behind the counter had his hands up, terrified, as the masked man had him on gunpoint. It was then that they realized what was happening. The officers left their dinner unfinished and drew their guns out and chased the suspect out of the restaurant, confirmed reports.

Louisville Metro Police shared CCTV clip

The surveillance video has been shared by the Louisville Metro Police Department on its official Facebook page. In the video, the suspect can be seen surrendering his weapon and dropped to the ground after the officers chased him until a few blocks and held him on a gunpoint. The officer then called the Louisville Metro Police that arrived shortly and arrested the robber.

Deputy Dan Mason of the LMPD's robbery unit told the media that the heroic actions of the two officers deterred the perpetrator's actions inside the business from escalating. They acted honourable and heroically, he added. The couple said that the officer instinct sprang them to action, and any other officer would have similarly acted. The suspect is now in custody in Louisville, confirmed reports.

