'Day Of Hope': Argentine Senators To Vote On Landmark Abortion Bill; All You Need To Know

Argentinian senators are currently debating over a landmark bill which would legalize abortion up to 14th week of pregnancy. The bill has already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies and if passed by the Senate, it would be groundbreaking in a country which is governed by strict Catholic rules. Although opposed by the Catholic Church and Pope Francis, who is Argentinian by birth, the controversial legislation has the backing of the country’s government.

Abortions are completely prohibited in the majority of Latin American nations including El Salvador, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic but are allowed under certain specific circumstances in others. In Argentina, a woman could about her child only in case of rape or when her own health is jeopardised. In other countries including Mexico Cuba and Guyana, a woman can “request” for an abortion from health authorities under certain conditions.

Vote in Congress

Argentinian Congress had, in 2018, voted on the matter. Although it passed through the lower house, it lost in the Senate by 38 to 31. This time, however, Chamber of Deputies has passed it by a larger margin, that is 131-117. However, experts have predicted the bill could see a tough competition in the Senate.

As per BBC, as many as five of the 72 member Senate are reported to be undecided. Large crowds of campaigners both for and against abortion have gathered outside Congress to try to sway undecided senators. However, an equally amount of anti-abortion supporters also ascended around the senate.

Abortion is safe and normal, and should always be legal and accessible.



Sending love and solidarity to all of the abortion rights activists in Argentina! Today Argentina may become the largest Latin American country to legalize abortion! #AbortoLegal2020 pic.twitter.com/jEH7AuBXx1 — Liberal Jane (@liberaljanee) December 29, 2020

#EsAhoraSenado 🏛️💚 | Por las miles de niñas y mujeres que mueren en la clandestinidad, por las que no tienen alternativa; que sea ley para eliminar el miedo, la desesperación, el dolor y para hacer justicia, porque sin ley, somos cómplices.#AbortoLegal2020 #SeráLey ✊💚 pic.twitter.com/SdA4uEgay7 — Daniela R Sebastiani S (@DSebastianiS) December 29, 2020

In addendum to debate over reproduction rights, Argentina has been sabotaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, softening the blow, the first 300,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine recently arrived in Buenos Aires on a flight from Russia to be distributed throughout the country as part of the vaccination campaign against the new coronavirus.

