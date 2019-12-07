Deaf Baby Girl Rejoices After Wearing Hearing Aids For The First Time

Paul Addison, who shared the video of him turning on the hearing aid of his daughter has gone viral. Paul Addison whose four-month-old daughter Georgina has been deaf since birth reacted to her mother’s voice. Addison, who is a communication manager and hails from Yorkshire, said that using these aids were like lights which have been switched on.

The young girl now wears hearing aids in both ears after being diagnosed as severely deaf last September. In the video, Georgina can be seen grinning as soon as she hears her mother, Louise. Addison said that her daughter was instantly delighted, her face lit up and became happier straight away.

Talking about his and his wife’s mutual experience, he said that for them as parents it is a true delight and has filled their hearts with joy. He also said that things like these are priceless. It is a gorgeous view to see their daughter smile every morning as she is able to access sound now. Every morning she reacts like it’s a completely new experience and that feeling will never get old. A clip of another American infant from Idaho named Annabelle went viral recently. In the clip, she is seen reacting to hearing her mother’s voice for the first time ever.

Paul and Louise discovered that their firstborn was deaf soon after her birth in August. Initial audiology tests identified hearing issues and the family were referred to see a specialist audiologist. Paul said that getting that sort of news is always going to be difficult but they focused on the practicalities of the situation and did their best to stay positive. Georgina got her hearing aids in September and the couple recorded the video yesterday.

