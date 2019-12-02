Death Toll Rises To 26 After Bus Fell Into Gorge In Tunisia

At least 26 people were killed in a bus accident in Tunisia after it fell into a gorge crashing through an iron barrier. The bus was carrying 43 people towards the northern mountain town of Ain Draham. The latest death toll came out on Monday after the Ministry of the Interior reported the death of 22 people earlier. The bus belonged to a private travel company and was traveling to a local autumn destination favorite among the tourists.

Tunisia bus accident

The ministry also said that 17 others were injured in the accident that led to the death of over two dozen people. The cause of the accident is not yet clear and the investigating agencies, with the help of forensic experts, are looking into the root of the incident. The accident has sparked widespread public anger against the authorities that are supposed to look after the roads of Tunisia. People of Tunisia are now protesting against the poor conditions of roads in the country and are demanding action against the people concerned.

The scene of the accident was heartwrenching as the site saw twisted remains of the bus surrounded by scattered bodies. The top of the bus appeared to have been torn off and seats were spread all over the river bed. President Kais Saied visited the site of the accident along with outgoing Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.

According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report, Tunisia is known for its deadly terrain and poorly maintained roads and has the worst road safety record in North Africa, only behind worn-torn Libya.

In April 2019, at least 12 people were killed and 20 others were injured in Tunisia's Sidi Bouzid province. The disaster took place after a truck carrying farm workers collided with a truck carrying poultry. 11 people died on the spot, while a woman succumbed to her injuries in Sidi Bouzid regional hospital.

