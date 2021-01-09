Suspected Debris Of Indonesian Passenger Plane That Went Missing Located: Report

The debris of the missing Indonesian passenger plane has been reportedly found by the search and rescue team launched by the government earlier today. According to reports, the suspected debris of the aircraft has been discovered in waters north of the capital Jakarta. An official from the search and rescue agency, while speaking to media, said that members have located remains of a potential aircraft, however, it had not been confirmed whether it came from the same missing plane that went off the radar on Saturday.

An Indonesian passenger flight travelling from the capital Jakarta to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province had gone missing minutes after the take-off on January 9. The Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 was carrying 62 people on board and had lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, reported flight-tracking website Flightradar24. The rapid depletion of altitude reportedly occurred four minutes after departure from Jakarta airport.

This is what we know about Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 based on ADS-B data.



Route: Jakarta to Pontianak

Callsign: SJY182

Aircraft: Boeing 737-500, PK-CLC

Take off: 07:36 UTC

Highest altitude: 10,900 feet

Last altitude: 250 feet

Signal lost: 07:40 UTChttps://t.co/fNZqlIR2dz pic.twitter.com/CPzFJdsuJZ — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 9, 2021

The Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 was operated by a Boeing 737-500 "classic", which had been in service for more than 26 years, since May 1994. According to Flightradar24, the Sriwijaya airplane disappeared from the radar at 07:40:27 UTC time. The Transportation Ministry of Indonesia has informed ABC News that the flight went off the radar at 2:40 pm local time and that search and rescue operations are underway.

A statement released by the airline said the plane was on an estimated 90-minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia's Borneo island. There were 56 passengers and six crew members onboard.

(Image Credit: @flightradar24/Twitter)