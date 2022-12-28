'Deeply Alarmed' UN Security Council Asks Taliban To Revoke Restrictions On Afghan Women

The United Nations Security Council has appealed Taliban to reverse policies that have been suppressing Afghan women and girls and has expressed caution at the “increasing erosion” of human rights in Afghanistan, reported BBC. This appeal by UNSC comes after the education ban was imposed on women in Afghanistan followed by a ban on women working in NGOs. These diktats by the Taliban raised concern among the international community as well.

The hardline Islamist rule took control of the country on August 15, 202. Since then, there has been a surge in human rights violations against Afghan women and girls. The Taliban has been slowly and strategically removing women from social life. From abolishing women from ministerial posts to not allowing education to Afghan girls, they have been violating human rights.

UNSC appeals Taliban to revoke the ban

These bans on Afghan women and girls are being condemned by the International community on every global platform. However, in a bid to stop these atrocities on Afghan women, the International community is trying to negotiate with the Taliban government. The 15-member UN security council is “deeply alarmed” by the increasing restrictions on women’s education and has called for “the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan”, reported Guardian.

UNSC members have urged the hardline Islamist rulers to reopen schools and swiftly reverse these policies and practices, which represent an increasing erosion of the respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, reported BBC. While condemning the ban on women working for NGOs, the council warned of the detrimental impact the ban will have on aid operations on which millions rely in the country.

The UN secretary general, António Guterres has also been very vocal about the concern over the ban on Afghanistan women and has asked the Taliban to revoke these “unjustifiable human rights violations” on women and girls of Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter on December 28, the UN Chief wrote, "The latest restrictions by the Taliban on employment & education of women & girls are unjustifiable human rights violations & must be revoked. Actions to exclude & silence women & girls continue to cause immense suffering & major setbacks to the potential of the Afghan people."