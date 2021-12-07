Aung San Suu Kyi's Political Timeline: A Life Of Democracy, Detentions And Dauntlessness

On Monday, 76-year-old Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in prison by a court. The military junta, who seized power in February, had accused her of violating Coronavirus restrictions and inciting residents against Tatmadaw. The sentence is a first from a catalogue of charges that could collectively lead to her imprisonment for as long as 100 years. As Suu Kyi prepares to commence her sentence, here’s a timeline depicting the pragmatism of the Burmese leader.

Timeline of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's political life

1945- Suu Kyi was born to Bogyoke Aung San and Khin Kyi in Rangoon, the then capital of British Burma. Deemed as the ‘Father of the nation’, Bogyoke Aung San played a key role in the country’s fight for independence from colonial rule. However, just six months before the British left the country, he was assassinated by storming gunmen.

1960- Suu Kyi relocated to New Delhi, India along with her mother who was appointed as Myanmar’s ambassador to India and Nepal. She graduated with a degree in Political science from Lady Shri Ram College in 1964. She moved to Britain to continue her education at Oxford University.

1972- She married a British scholar Michael Aris who pursued Himalayan studies at Oxford University.

1988- In August, she entered politics with a pro-democracy speech that she delivered to over 1,50,000 people in Yangon. A month later, she founded National League for Democracy (NLD). Notably, the country was, at that time, governed under the totalitarian rule of the Burma Socialist Programme Party.

1989- A year later, Suu Kyi was put under house arrest by the military junta. The detention continues on and off for the next 15 years.

1990- Led by Suu Kyi, NLD, in May won its first elections in Myanmar with a landslide vote. However, the military leaders nullified the polls and refused to hand over power.

2003: First assassination attempt against Suu Kyi was made. During a tour to the northern part of the country, her entourage was ambushed. Several of her supporters lost their lives in the attack.

2010- Suu Kyi was released from years of house arrest in November. Five years later, NLD won another general election but substantial power is retained by the army.

2016- Suu Kyi’s party formed government in February. However, according to Myanmar’s constitutional provisions, she is barred from becoming the president. A new post - State Counsellor - is created for her to lead the administration.

2020- In November general elections, NLD captures an even greater majority of parliamentary seats than it did in 2015’s election. However, the military rejects the election results.

2021- Military Junta led by Min Aung Hlaing overthrows Suu Kyi’s government on February 1. She was subsequently charged with several alleged crimes and remains in detention. On December 6, the ousted leader was found guilty of incitement and has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Image: AP