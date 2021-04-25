Despite COVID-19, Nepal Issues Record Number Of Permits For Everest Expeditions

On April 25, Kathmandu, Nepal, issued a record 394 permits so far this year for expeditions to Mount Everest, the world's highest peak, despite the surging COVID-19 pandemic. The first case of COVID-19 was identified at Everest base camp earlier this week. Meera Acharya, director at the Department of Tourism said,

"We have issued permission to those expedition teams, which applied for the same with due procedures. The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation issued a record 394 permits for the expeditions to Everest till Friday, breaking the earlier record of 381 permits issued in 2019."

Nepal Government’s move has come amid intense scrutiny over a reported traffic jam on Mt. Everest, whose revised height is 8848.86 meters. However, Acharya said that she had no information about the traffic jam on the Everest.

It is to be noted that Nepal relies heavily on income generated from Everest expeditions. A foreign climber is expected to pay USD 11,000 per person for getting permission to climb Mount Everest. Nepal insists that visiting climbers must quarantine before proceeding to Everest base camp.

Mingma Sherpa, chairman of Seven Summit Treks of Kathmandu said,

"The enthusiasm shown by the international climbers to Mt. Everest shows, their growing passion and love for Everest. This will certainly help in boosting Nepal''s tourism despite the pandemic," he added.

COVID-19 cases in Nepal

As of Saturday, the Himalayan nation has reported a total of 297,087 coronavirus cases and 3,136 deaths. Of the total infections, 16,828 cases are currently active, the health ministry said.

Nepal’s former King Gyanendra Shah and Queen Komal Shah on Saturday have been admitted to a hospital here for treatment of coronavirus, days after they were tested positive for the viral infection on their return from India after participating in the Maha Kumbh at Haridwar, India.

Shah was crowned as the king of Nepal in 2001 after his elder brother Birendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev and his family were killed in a massacre at the Royal Palace. An investigation blamed Birendra’s son Dipendra, who was among the dead, for the massacre. Shah stepped down in 2008, after a popular revolt forced him to abdicate, and the centuries-old monarchy was abolished, turning the country into a republic by the Constituent Assembly.