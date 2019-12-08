Devastating Drought In Zimbabwe Shrinks Victoria Falls To A Trickle

The largest waterfall in the world, Victoria Falls, is now running dry and trickling down because of one of the worst-hit droughts of the century. Southern Africa’s biggest tourist attraction, Victoria Falls is located on the Zambezi River and defines the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe. The water level of the Falls varies throughout the year with the highest in April with 500,000,000 liters of average water flow and at its lowest in October and early November.

Known as “The Smoke that Thunders”, the Falls is hit by the worst drought in a century raising concerns over climate change and that how it can make one f the world’s biggest tourist attractions disappear.

The issue was discussed in the 2019 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, held in Madrid, Spain. According to the data, water levels are the lowest since 1995.

Over the last two months, approximately 200 elephants have died in Zimbabwe because of severe droughts. The animals will be relocated by the country’s wildlife agency, making it the biggest translocation of animals in history. As per a UN report, the majority of the Zimbabwe population was food insecure because of the drought conditions.

As per the data released by the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), the long term mean annual flow at Victoria Falls is over 1,100 cubic meters per second. It also shows that the flows at Victoria have increased from November 26 at 207 cubic meters per second to December 02, at 227 cubic meters per second.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site became popular by the end of 1990 with nearly 300,000 people visiting the falls every year. It is 1,700 meters in length and between 80 and 108 meters in height varying as per the season.

The locals call the Falls as Mosi-o-Tuna that translates to “The smoke that thunders” because of its noise and water.

