Dinosaur Fossils Found In Argentina Could Belong To The World's Largest Creature

Paleontologists in Argentina recently unearthed the remains of a gigantic dinosaur and have now touted that it could be the largest creature to have ever walked the earth. The fossils were discovered in a sedimentary deposit in Patagonia region are of a titanosaur, which possibly walked the earth 98 million years ago. Patagonia region, located at the Southernmost tip of South America, has been home to walking giants.

The fossil

The unearthed fossil includes 24 vertebrate which is believed to the part of the giant’s tail. In addendum, elements for its pelvic and pectoral girdle were also discovered. In the aftermath, the researchers have concluded that the discovered fossils could be that of titanosaur, diverse group of sauropod dinosaurs classified by their long neck and tail, large size amongst others.

In the study, that was published by journal Cretaceous Research, experts opinionated that the creature could be "one of the largest sauropods ever found" and could exceed the size of a Patagotitan, a species which lived 100 million to 95 million years ago and measured up to a staggering 37.2 meters (122 feet) long. However, they have not commented on the dinosaur's weight as of yet.

Meanwhile, a recent study has found that Allosaurus were carnivores. Dinosaurs were gigantic creatures and have fascinated scientists and palaeontologists since ages. Scientists have tried to use the fossilized remains of dinosaur to find more details about these creatures of a bygone era. They were either carnivorous, herbivorous or omnivores. A newly published research study on the PLOS ONE offered another revelation about Allosaurus, a giant Species of Dinosaur.

As per the published article, the Allosaurus was probably a cannibal. A team of scientists experimented on the fossil bones which were discovered in 1981. These fossil bones were unearthed from the Mygatt-Moore Quarry area in Colorado. Strikingly, nearly 29 percent of the 2368 bones had bite marks. As per the study, this number is almost six times more than the fossils found in other Jurassic dinosaur sites.

