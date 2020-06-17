'Disinfection Tunnel' Installed At Vladimir Putin's Residence To Protect Him From COVID-19

After Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the nation is emerging from the COVID-19 crisis, a ‘disinfectant tunnel’ has been installed at his resident for visitors to pass through it before entering the facility. Russian media agency reported on June 17 that the special tunnel at Putin’s Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow ejects ‘fine water mist’ to cover the clothing and exposed areas of the visitors with a solution for protection against the novel coronavirus. Till now Russia has confirmed at least 552,549 cases of coronavirus infections with 7,468 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University tally.

The Russian media agency posted a short clip of people passing through the tunnel after Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in April that anyone seeking to meet with the Russian President was subjected to coronavirus test. However, in May Pesov himself tested positive for COVID-19 and Russia is the third-most virus-affected country in the world after the United States and Brazil. Putting has said in a televised address on June 15 that the US is struggling with the fragmented system in the government while Russia is working “quite steadily and getting out of this situation with the coronavirus confidently, with minimal losses."

Australia accuses Russia of virus disinformation

Meanwhile, Russia and China were accused of spreading misinformation amid the growing COVID-19 crisis by Australian foreign minister Marise Payne. While Putin said that someone in the US pledged to disobey the government and the president, Payne said that some countries are using the panic due to coronavirus outbreak as an opportunity to undermine the western democracies by spreading untrue information. Australian foreign minister said that such claims have further fueled a “climate of fear and division” when the world requires a sense of cooperation and mutual understanding.

“Concerningly, we have seen disinformation pushed and promoted around the coronavirus pandemic and around some of the social pressures that have been exacerbated by the pandemic,” Payne said.

