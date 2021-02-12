'Disturbing Warning Signs': WHO Says COVID-19 Deaths In Africa Increasing Rapidly

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday said that the COVID-19 fatalities in Africa have surged rapidly since the detection of new variants. WHO Africa said that deaths from the COVID-19 virus have surged by 40% in the last month, pushing the total death toll to 1,00,000 as the region nears the first anniversary of its first reported case on February 14. The surge in deaths has been fuelled by the second wave in the region, which began in October 2020 and recorded its peak earlier last month.

Fatality rate at 3.7%

Africa region reported more than 22,000 deaths in the last 28 days alone, which is way more than the 16,000 deaths it had registered in the previous 28 days. Africa’s COVID-19 fatality rate rose to 3.7% during the last 28 days compared to 2.4% in the previous 28 days and is now well above the global average. 32 countries in the region reported a rise in death rate in the last one month, while the remaining nations either registered flat or falling rates.

"The increasing deaths from COVID-19 we are seeing are tragic but are also disturbing warning signs that health workers and health systems in Africa are dangerously overstretched. This grim milestone must refocus everyone on stamping out the virus. This is obviously very disappointing news, but the situation is very dynamic. While a vaccine that protects against all forms of COVID-19 is our biggest hope, preventing severe cases which overwhelm hospitals is crucial," said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa.

The continent is gearing up for a massive vaccination drive, which will be supported by the WHO's COVAXIN initiative, launched to help low-income nations in acquiring COVID-19 vaccines. This as South Africa is battling to fight the new strain of COVID-19, which scientists have said is more contagious. The existing vaccines are also less effective against the new strain, which makes it a bigger concern for the region. South Africa has said it will not use AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after data showed that the drug is less effective against the new strain.

