Diwali 2022: World Leaders, Ambassadors And Diplomats Extend Wishes On Festival Of Lights

As Diwali is here, people across the globe are celebrating the festival of lights. With great enthusiasm and zeal, world leaders are also commemorating one of the most significant festivals in Hinduism. Numerous world leaders, diplomats, and officials used social media on Monday to send their best wishes to people enjoying the Diwali holiday. Besides this, a few officials have even issued warnings against celebrating during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong said, “Deepavali to all who celebrate it! This year, families & friends can join in the festivities like they used to before the pandemic, but we are still not free from the virus.”

இனிய தீபாவளி நல்வாழ்த்துகள்! Happy Deepavali to all who celebrate it! This year, families & friends can join in the festivities like they used to before the pandemic, but we are still not free from the virus. Please stay safe & take precautions. – LHL https://t.co/htEvxtjnXM pic.twitter.com/E4ej2QnfoN — leehsienloong (@leehsienloong) October 24, 2022

World leaders extended wishes

KP Sharma Oli, the former Prime Minister of Nepal and the President of the Communist Party, extended his Diwali wish with a beautiful greeting.

Tihar (Dipawali) Greetings! pic.twitter.com/GWSn1fzrXZ — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) October 24, 2022

The Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese has also wished by saying, “Happy Deepavali Australia." On this auspicious day, he further shared a note addressing many communities across the world. He said, “The celebration of Deepavali is a testament to the strong and successful multicultural nation that modern Australia represents. It's a demonstration of how our nation is built on traditions, beliefs and experiences of people from around the world.”

Furthermore, the Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov has also shared a video in which he conveyed his Diwali message in Hindi. The video has been shared with the caption, “Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali!”

According to a report, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, US, wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a Happy Diwali as he spent the festive event with Indian-American community leaders at his official mansion in Austin. Abbott also wrote in a tweet, “We welcomed friends as we lit Diwali lamps & celebrated the victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil, & hope over despair. Happy Diwali to those celebrating the Festival of Lights!”

Tonight, Cecilia & I celebrated Diwali at the Governor’s Mansion.



We welcomed friends as we lit Diwali lamps & celebrated the victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil, & hope over despair.



Happy Diwali to those celebrating the Festival of Lights! pic.twitter.com/dLVXVjJz4C — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 24, 2022

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong has also written in a tweet, “Today I wish our good friends in India, and those who celebrate in Australia, a happy Diwali.”

Today I wish our good friends in India, and those who celebrate in Australia, a happy Diwali.



May this festival of lights bring peace, joy, and success to all. pic.twitter.com/pLVddipyMQ — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) October 24, 2022

Diwali represents the triumph of light over darkness. During the Diwali festival, Indians lit up their houses and streets with beautiful earthen oil lamps and sparkling, colourful lights. Notably, on this day, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and his brother Lakshmana after serving an exile of 14 years and defeating the demon Ravana in Lanka.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)