The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Doctor 'clears The Record', Debunks Ten Myths About Coronavirus

Rest of the World News

The current crisis regarding coronavirus has raised quite a few questions in the minds of people and this doctor debunks top ten myths surrounding coronavirus.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Doctor

The current crisis regarding coronavirus has raised quite a few questions in the minds of people and several people are also panicking and believing all sorts of advisories. To bust some of the most common myths, a Chief Quality Officer and Chief of Infectious Diseases at the University of Maryland took to Twitter to ‘clear the record’. From ‘do mosquitoes spread coronavirus’ to ‘coronavirus will go in summer months’, Dr Faheem Younus bust top ten myths which have surrounded the global pandemic. 

READ: Masks, Gloves Don't Stop Coronavirus Spread: Experts

Coronavirus myths

There have been several false conceptions which are doing rounds on the internet. In a series of tweet, Dr Younus bust myths and even advises that washing hands and maintaining six feet distance is the best practice. Furthermore, he also explains how drinking excessive water won’t wash the virus away. 

READ: Iran Bans Persian New Year Fire Festival Celebrations Amid Coronavirus Scare

READ: Rishi Sunak Unveils 330-billion Pound Rescue Package In Coronavirus Fight

READ: As Coronavirus Grounds Global Airlines, Top US Official Says 'it's Worse That 9/11'

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA