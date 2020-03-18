Doctor 'clears The Record', Debunks Ten Myths About Coronavirus

The current crisis regarding coronavirus has raised quite a few questions in the minds of people and several people are also panicking and believing all sorts of advisories. To bust some of the most common myths, a Chief Quality Officer and Chief of Infectious Diseases at the University of Maryland took to Twitter to ‘clear the record’. From ‘do mosquitoes spread coronavirus’ to ‘coronavirus will go in summer months’, Dr Faheem Younus bust top ten myths which have surrounded the global pandemic.

So I’m hearing many myths about #COVID-19 and would like to quickly clear the record.



Coronavirus will go away in Sumer months.



Wrong. Previous pandemics didn’t follow weather patterns plus as we enter summer, there will be winter in the Southern Hemisphere. Virus is global. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

Coronavirus myths

There have been several false conceptions which are doing rounds on the internet. In a series of tweet, Dr Younus bust myths and even advises that washing hands and maintaining six feet distance is the best practice. Furthermore, he also explains how drinking excessive water won’t wash the virus away.

Myth #2: In summer, the virus will spread more due to mosquito bites.



Wrong. This infection is spread via respiratory droplets, not blood. Mosquitos don’t increase spread. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

Myth #3: If you can hold your breath for ten seconds without discomfort, you don’t have COVID.



Wrong: Most young patients with Coronavirus will be able to hold their breaths for much longer than 10 seconds. And many elderly without the virus won’t be able to do it. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

Myth #4: Since COVID testing is unavailable, we should donate blood. The blood bank will test for it.



No blood bank is testing for Coronavirus so this attempt will fail. Blood donation is a sacred exercise; let’s make sure we are motivated by the right reasons. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

Myth #5: Coronavirus lives in the throat. So drink lots of water so the virus is pushed into the stomach where the acid will kill it.



Virus may gain entry via throat but it penetrates into the host cells. You can’t wash it away. Excessive water will make you run to the toilet. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

Myth #6: All this social distancing is an over reaction. You’ll see that the virus won’t cause much damage.



If we don’t see many infections (I hope) it actually will prove that social distancing worked. Not that the virus was never a big deal. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

Myth #7: Car accidents kill 30,000 people annually. What’s the big deal with COVID-19?



Car accident are not contagious, their fatalities don’t double every three days, they don’t cause mass panic or a market crash. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

Myth #8: Hand sanitizers are better than soap and water.



Wrong. Soap and water actually kills and washes away the virus from skin (it can not penetrate our skin cells) plus it also cleans visible soiling if hands. Don’t worry if Purrell was sold out at your supermarket. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

Myth #9: One of the best strategies to prevent COVID-19 is to clean every door knob in your home with disinfectants.



Wrong. Hand washing/maintaining 6ft distance is best practice. Unless you’re caring for a COVID patient at home, your home surfaces should not be a big risk. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

Myth #10: COVID-19 was deliberately spread by (depending upon your politics) the American or Chinese military.



Really??? — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

