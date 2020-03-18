Doctor 'clears The Record', Debunks Ten Myths About Coronavirus

The current crisis regarding coronavirus has raised quite a few questions in the minds of people and several people are also panicking and believing all sorts of advisories. To bust some of the most common myths, a Chief Quality Officer and Chief of Infectious Diseases at the University of Maryland took to Twitter to ‘clear the record’. From ‘do mosquitoes spread coronavirus’ to ‘coronavirus will go in summer months’, Dr Faheem Younus bust top ten myths which have surrounded the global pandemic.
So I’m hearing many myths about #COVID-19 and would like to quickly clear the record.— Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020
Coronavirus will go away in Sumer months.
Wrong. Previous pandemics didn’t follow weather patterns plus as we enter summer, there will be winter in the Southern Hemisphere. Virus is global.
READ: Masks, Gloves Don't Stop Coronavirus Spread: Experts
There have been several false conceptions which are doing rounds on the internet. In a series of tweet, Dr Younus bust myths and even advises that washing hands and maintaining six feet distance is the best practice. Furthermore, he also explains how drinking excessive water won’t wash the virus away.
Myth #2: In summer, the virus will spread more due to mosquito bites.— Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020
Wrong. This infection is spread via respiratory droplets, not blood. Mosquitos don’t increase spread.
Myth #3: If you can hold your breath for ten seconds without discomfort, you don’t have COVID.— Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020
Wrong: Most young patients with Coronavirus will be able to hold their breaths for much longer than 10 seconds. And many elderly without the virus won’t be able to do it.
READ: Iran Bans Persian New Year Fire Festival Celebrations Amid Coronavirus Scare
Myth #4: Since COVID testing is unavailable, we should donate blood. The blood bank will test for it.— Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020
No blood bank is testing for Coronavirus so this attempt will fail. Blood donation is a sacred exercise; let’s make sure we are motivated by the right reasons.
Myth #5: Coronavirus lives in the throat. So drink lots of water so the virus is pushed into the stomach where the acid will kill it.— Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020
Virus may gain entry via throat but it penetrates into the host cells. You can’t wash it away. Excessive water will make you run to the toilet.
Myth #6: All this social distancing is an over reaction. You’ll see that the virus won’t cause much damage.— Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020
If we don’t see many infections (I hope) it actually will prove that social distancing worked. Not that the virus was never a big deal.
READ: Rishi Sunak Unveils 330-billion Pound Rescue Package In Coronavirus Fight
Myth #7: Car accidents kill 30,000 people annually. What’s the big deal with COVID-19?— Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020
Car accident are not contagious, their fatalities don’t double every three days, they don’t cause mass panic or a market crash.
Myth #8: Hand sanitizers are better than soap and water.— Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020
Wrong. Soap and water actually kills and washes away the virus from skin (it can not penetrate our skin cells) plus it also cleans visible soiling if hands. Don’t worry if Purrell was sold out at your supermarket.
Myth #9: One of the best strategies to prevent COVID-19 is to clean every door knob in your home with disinfectants.— Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020
Wrong. Hand washing/maintaining 6ft distance is best practice. Unless you’re caring for a COVID patient at home, your home surfaces should not be a big risk.
Myth #10: COVID-19 was deliberately spread by (depending upon your politics) the American or Chinese military.— Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020
Really???
READ: As Coronavirus Grounds Global Airlines, Top US Official Says 'it's Worse That 9/11'