Donald Trump Denies US' Role In Alleged 'mercenary' Incursion In Venezuela

US President Donald Trump denied the government’s involvement in what Venezuela called a failed armed incursion and captured two American “mercenaries”. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had said that the authorities two American citizens who were working with a US military veteran who has claimed responsibility for the foiled operation.

“We’ll find out. We just heard about it. But it has nothing to do with our government,” Trump told the reporters.

The Venezuelan President had said that the authorities seized US passports from the arrested people which belonged to Airan Berry, 41, and Luke Denman, 34. He added that the plot was coordinated with Washington to attempt a coup but the authorities foiled it by killing eight and arresting 13 people.

The US State Department lashed out at Maduro for allegedly cooking up a “melodrama” to distract people from problems inside crisis-hit Venezuela. A State Department spokesperson reportedly said that there is a “major disinformation campaign” underway in Venezuela which is making it difficult to separate facts from propaganda.

Referring to alleged “falsehoods and manipulation” by the Maduro regime, the State Department denied any involvement and asked not to take it at face value. It accused Maduro of “highly questionable representation of the details” and distortion of facts.

Ex-Green Beret claims responsibility

Earlier, a former Green Beret, Jordan Goudreau, had taken the responsibility for the “failed attack” aimed at overthrowing Maduro. Goudreau along with retired Venezuelan Capt. Javier Nieto posted a video from an undisclosed location saying the “daring amphibious raid” was launched from the border of Colombia deep into the heart of Caracas.

Goudreau claimed that their units have been activated in the south, west and east of Venezuela and 60 of his men are still on the ground. Meanwhile, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó denied his involvement with ex-Green Beret saying he has “no relationship nor responsibility for any actions” taken by the US war veteran.

(Inputs / Image: AP)