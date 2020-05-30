Donald Trump To Suspend Entry Of Chinese Students Over Privacy Breach

Amid already tense US-China relations, US President Donald Trump accused China of conducting an “illicit espionage” and “steal” America’s industrial secrets. Therefore, Trump explained, in a bid to secure US’s vital university research, the US would be suspending the entry of Chinese graduate students who are suspected to be a part of the mainland's programme to acquire confidential knowledge on US trade. The US President has said that if America continues to allow the entry of such students, it would be “detrimental to the interests of the United States”.

Moving on to the issue in Hong Kong, Trump said that China has undermined its own promise of delivering ‘One Country, Two Systems’ motto under which the former British colony became a part of China’s rule. Trump said that he is “certainly not happy” with respect to China, and called the new security bill on Hong Kong as a “tragedy”.

According to reports, the US and UK continued to raise the Hong Kong issue at the UN meet but China's used veto-power making any action impossible on the autonomy of the former British colony. Washington and London also noted that the autonomy of Hong Kong assured by Beijing is “legitimate international concern” according to the registered UN accord.

US, UK urge the UN to take action

The US and UK have urged the United Nations to address the “serious concerns” of China’s move on Hong Kong’s autonomy. According to an international media agency, while China warned the 27 members of the UN Security Council against “interference” in Hong Kong, American and Britain tried to pressurize the peace-making body to take steps. This comes just days after the UK, Canada and Australia jointly raised ‘deep concerns’ over China’s new security law that endangers Hong Kong’s autonomy.

The European Union has said on May 29 that China limiting Hong Kong’s autonomy with its new security law had damaged ties with Beijing but also noted that imposing sanctions would not resolve the crisis situation.

