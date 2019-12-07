Former Ukraine President Warns Zelensky To Beware Of Putin Ahead Of Talks With Russia

Ahead of Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has warned his successor to be careful during the talks. Petro Poroshenko in an editorial advised Zelensky to never trust Putin as he manipulates everything from content, facts, figures to even emotions. Poroshenko's advise came three days before the talks in Paris.

Read: Ukraine, Russian Leaders Meet For Paris Talks, Prospects For Peace Remain Bleak

The important meeting between Zelensky and Putin will be held in Paris on Monday where the conflict in Ukraine will be discussed. The meeting between Putin and Zelensky came after mediation from French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The meeting was finalised after a trust-building exercise between the two countries, including an exchange of prisoners and troops withdrawal from three locations.

Read: Special Counsel Mueller Concludes Russia-Donald Trump Probe, Delivers Final Report To Attorney General

This is the first time in three years when a Russian and Uranian president will meet. There will be three main agendas for Zelensky during the Monday meet - a ceasefire along the entire frontline, a plan to regaining full control of its eastern border that it shares with Russia and exchange of prisoners remaining in Ukrainian and Russian custody. Zelensky is a newcomer in politics and has no previous experience. Zelensky was a comedian and actor prior to taking charge as President of Ukraine in May this year.

Read: Putin Aims To Boost Moscow’s Clout With Russia-Africa Summit

Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russia and Ukraine had good relations since the latter's independence in 1991 after the fall of the Soviet Union. A series of military actions began after the 2014 annexation of the Crimean peninsula by the Russian Federation. Reportedly, Russia's interest in Crimea is because of the Black Sea and its resources. Russia also has a fleet of the Russian Navy in the Black sea that Ukraine was threatening to remove. The black sea gives an important geopolitical advantage to Russia. Ukraine also alleges Russia of moving troops and equipment in separatists controlled parts in the eastern part of the country.

Read: Putin To Host Russia-Africa Summit, Signals Russia's Return To Africa

(with inputs from agencies)