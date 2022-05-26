Dor Bahadur Khapangi From Nepal Recognised As World's Shortest Living Male Teenager

With a height just above 2 feet, a Nepalese teenager has recently set the record for the "world's shortest living male" teenager. Dor Bahadur Khapangi has been officially recognised as the world's shortest teenager with the height of 2 feet 4.9 inches (73.43 cm).

According to a report from the Guinness World Records, Khapangi, who was born on November 14, 2004, is now seventeen years old. Further, the measurement was taken in Kathmandu, Nepal, on March 23, 2022. The photo, which has been shared on the Guinness World Records' Twitter handle, shows Dor Bahadur Khapangi standing with his brother Nara Bahadur Khapangi, who escorted him to the prize ceremony.

Dhananjay Regmi, the CEO of the Nepal Tourism Board, awarded Khapangi with his Guinness World Records certificate.

Meet 17-year-old Dor Bahadur Khapangi from Nepal, our new shortest teenager record holderhttps://t.co/0igbAPiOD6 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 24, 2022

In addition to this, Khapangi's older brother, Nara Bahadur Khapangi said, "I am happy that my brother has received a Guinness World Records certificate." As Khapangi was hesitant and shy in front of the cameras, his brother served as a spokesperson for him throughout the event.

Nara Bahadur went on to say, “Dor Bahadur was all fine when he was born. He, however, did not grow from the age of seven. His peers grew but Dor Bahadur did not. We do not know why," La Prensa Latina reported.

According to the report, Khapangi, the youngest son of two Nepalese farmers, lives with his parents and siblings in the Sindhuli area, which is roughly 130 kilometres southeast of the capital city. He is currently enrolled at his village's school. His brother, on the other hand, expects that Khapangi's recognition by Guinness World Records would help him pursue his studies.

Previous shortest teenager title holder

The title of the "world's shortest living male" teenager was held by another Nepali man, Khagendra Thapa Magar. Khagendra, who was born in October 1992, was diagnosed with primordial dwarfism during his birth and stood 65.58 cm tall (2 ft 1.8 in). Khagendra became the shortest living man (mobile) after his 18th birthday and tragically died at the age of 27 in 2020.

However, Jyoti Amge from India, the world's shortest living female (mobile), is the overall world's shortest individual. She is an iconic member of the Guinness World Records family since 2009, with a height of 62.8 cm (2 ft 0.72 in). She is a proud member of the Hall of Fame and has been included in several editions of the Guinness World Records book, as per the report.