Drug Dealer Arrested After Accidentally Sending Price List To Cops

A UK based drug dealer, Martynas Benosenko was taken into custody by police officials at a festival in Leeds. According to reports, Benosenko was arrested for being in possession of cocaine and MDMA worth Rs 2,77,645. The police officers arrested him after they found him smoking and acting in a suspicious way. They went on to search the bag he was carrying and found 28 bags of cocaine and more than 60 methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) tablets.

According to reports, during the ongoing proceedings in court, it was revealed that Martynas Benosenko was a former Chef at TGIF but lost his job. After losing his job, he decided to earn money by selling drugs at the Leeds festival. The former chef was arrested because he smoked too much cannabis and sent the price list of the drugs he was carrying to the police officers. He also had business cards with him that read Flavour Town LS6.

Police apprehend two Taiwanese men for trying to smuggle heroin

Police apprehended two Taiwanese men trying to smuggle 15 kilograms of heroin. According to reports, the heroin was hidden in packets of instant noodles. The men were apprehended at Bangkok airport. According to the police, the drugs were hidden inside MAMA noodle packets, which is a ubiquitous Thai brand.

The pair also tried to smuggle the drugs inside tins of prickly heat powder. The authorities did not reveal where the drugs originated from but did disclose that the pair was trying to return to Taiwan. The pair was arrested on January 30 by police at the Suvarnabhumi Airport after they received a tip-off.

Police arrest owner of taco restaurants

Police arrested an owner of a chain of taco restaurants, Adolfo "Flaco" Mitchell, in the coastal town of Georgia, after he turned out to be a drug dealer dealing in large amounts of methamphetamine. According to reports, the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team stated that Adolfo turned himself to the authorities after being charged for drug trafficking and conspiracy.

The incident prompted a few people to compare the taco restaurant owner to popular Television series, Breaking Bad's antagonist, Gus, who was the owner of a chain of fast-food restaurants Los Pollos Hermanos and having selling drugs as a side business.

