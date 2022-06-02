EAM Jaishankar Discusses Ukraine War, Dangers Of Extremism With Canadian FM Melanie Joly

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday exchanged views on the issue of misuse of freedom and the dangers of extremism with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly. Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar stated that he had an “extensive conversation” with Joly and discussed the expansion of political and economic engagement. Jaishankar further noted that India and Canada’s culture and community ‘connect.’ Apart from extremism and bilateral ties, Jaishankar and Joly discussed the India-Pacific and global impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, “An extensive conversation recently with Foreign Minister Melanie Joly of Canada. Discussed expanding our political and economic engagement, as also our cultural and community connect. Spoke about misuse of freedoms and the dangers of extremism.”

“Exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific and the global effects of the Ukraine conflict. Agreed to strengthen multilateral cooperation, including in the Commonwealth,” he added.

An extensive conversation recently with Foreign Minister @melaniejoly of Canada.



Discussed expanding our political and economic engagement, as also our cultural and community connect.



Spoke about misuse of freedoms and the dangers of extremism. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 1, 2022

EAM Jaishankar and Melanie Joly’s conversation came in the backdrop of pro-Khalistani groups in Canada attempting to stir anti-Indian sentiments and revive the movement. Earlier in February, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in Rajya Sabha had stated that a “small fringe group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada” is spreading anti-India feelings and the government is closely engaged with Canada over the issue.

“The vast majority of people of Indian origin in Canada share a warm emotional bond with India and have worked for the betterment of relations between India and Canada,” he said, “There is a small fringe group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada who spread anti-India feelings through their extremist statements and activities”.

Jaishankar to embark on a five-day visit to Slovakia

EAM spoke with the Canadian Foreign Minister as he readied to leave for a five-day official trip to Slovakia and the Czech Republic from June 2 to June 6. The Ministry of External said in a press release that Jaishankar will be in Bratislava till June 4 and will call on Slovakian Prime minister Eduard Heger and Foreign and European Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok. It is pertinent to mention that the visit comes at a time when Europe is struggling with the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war and the issue is likely to figure in the EAM's talks in both Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

MEA Jaishankar would also be attending the GLOBSEC 2022 Forum and speak on the topic ‘Taking Friendship to the Next Level: Allies in the Indo-Pacific Region.’ On the sidelines of the forum, the External Affairs Minister would meet Austrian Minister of European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg.

In the Czech Republic, between June 4 and June 6, EAM Jaishankar will hold discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavský. In a statement, MEA said that Jaishankar and Lipavský’s meeting “will provide an opportunity for a comprehensive review of our bilateral cooperation”. It is to note here that the Czech Republic will be taking over the presidency of the European Union (EU) from July 1.

Image: AP/PTI