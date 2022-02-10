EAM Jaishankar Holds 'fruitful Discussion' With Qatar FM On Enhancing Bilateral Ties

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday, 9 February met his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed political, economic and security ties. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar even praised Qatar for its interest in strengthening investment and trade.

S Jaishankar posted the pictures of his meeting with Qatar's Foreign Minister and tweeted, "Held productive talks with DPM and FM of Qatar @MBA_AlThani_. Discussed our broad-based political, economic, digital and security partnership. Appreciate the interest in expanding investment and trade. Thank Qatari authorities for the support extended to the Indian community." In another tweet, India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar further informed that he held talks with Thani on Afghanistan, including its international and regional issues.

MEA Jaishankar holds 'fruitful discussion' with Qatar Foreign Minister

Expressing his views on the meeting, Qatar Foreign Minister took to his official Twitter handle and said that he had a "fruitful discussion" on ways to develop bilateral relations in various fields. Furthermore, they discussed regional development and exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Dr S. Jaishankar informed that he unveiled the foundation stone of the new Embassy complex in Doha. He thanked his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani for being present at the occasion. Jaishankar expressed confidence that the new building will meet the aspirations of Indian nationals in Qatar.

Met with HE @DrSJaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, and had a fruitful discussion on ways to develop bilateral relations in various fields. We also discussed latest regional developments and exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest. pic.twitter.com/MBs5POR4vB — محمد بن عبدالرحمن (@MBA_AlThani_) February 9, 2022

Dr S Jaishankar to visit Australia

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will be visiting Australia from 10 to 12 February at the invitation of Australian counterpart Marise Payne, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced in a press release on Wednesday. In the first high-level visit to Australia after the COVID-19 pandemic and Jaishankar maiden trip to the country as External Affairs Minister, he would be participating in the 4th QUAD Foreign Ministers’ meeting on 11 February in Melbourne along with the foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and Australia. Further, EAM Jaishankar and the Australian Foreign Minister will co-chair the 12th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue on 12 February 2022.

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar