EAM Jaishankar Meets Cypriot Counterpart Nikos Christodoulides, Discusses Economic Ties

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides and held discussions on the economic relationship between India and Cyprus. He also spoke on the UN Security Council resolutions in respect to Cyprus. EAM S Jaishankar is currently in New York for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Earlier in July, the UN Security Council extended the UN Peacekeeping Force on the Island of Cyprus for the next six months with its resolution which was adopted on July 29.

Jaishankar also met the foreign ministers of Australia, Italy, Korea, Hungary, Belgium, Lithuania, and Vietnam among others.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar on Wednesday said in a tweet, "Delighted to meet FM@Christodulides of Cyprus. Working to take our economic ties forward. Appreciated his regional insights. Important that relevant UN Security Council resolutions in respect of Cyprus are adhered to by all."

In his meeting with the Foreign Minister of Korea, Chung Eui-Yong, Jaishankar had a wide range of discussions majorly focusing on Korea's New Southern Policy and India's Act East Policy.

"Pleased to meet FM Chung Eui-Yong of the Republic of Korea. A wide-ranging conversation on different aspects of our relationship. RoK’s New Southern Policy and India’s Act East Policy have strengthened our convergence in the Indo-Pacific", he tweeted.

Meanwhile, interacting with Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio, discussions were held on the challenges relating to COVID-19 vaccine accessibility and travelling issues and the Indian foreign minister was looking forward to their discussion on the Afghanistan situation at the meeting. Luigi Di Maio is the current T20 chair.

United Nations General Assembly debate

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) debate which is scheduled for September 25, 2021, will mark the presence of several world leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will address the United Nations General Assembly's 76th Session and participate in the first-ever in-person summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders. The debate will commence with the address of US President Joe Biden followed by other leaders. PM Modi will also be visiting the United States of America this week to address the UNGA debate.

The General Debate will witness several discussions concerning world politics, with a focus on Afghanistan under the view of the recent developments in the country since the Taliban's takeover in mid-August.

(Image: PTI/Twitter/@SJaishankar)