EAM Jaishankar Meets Tajikistan FM Muhriddin Before India-Central Asia Dialogue 3rd Round

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar welcomed Tajikistan's Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, who is in India for a three-day visit to attend the India-Central Asia Dialogue's third round. Welcoming his Tajikistan counterpart, EAM Jaishankar wrote on Twitter, "Glad to welcome FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan in India. Look forward to our talks."

S Jaishankar and his Tajikistan counterpart will address bilateral, regional, and international topics of mutual importance. Sirojiddin Muhriddin will be in India from December 18 to 20, where he will participate in the third edition of the India-Central Asia Dialogue.

EAM and Tajik FM exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation

In a subsequent tweet, Jaishankar mentioned, "Productive discussions with my friend, Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin. Exchanged views on expanding our bilateral cooperation in energy, connectivity, trade, security and capacity building. Valued his insights on regional developments."

The EAM announced that he and Tajik Foreign Minister Muhriddin had inked an agreement on diplomatic training and collaboration. "Signed agreements on diplomatic training and program of cooperation, read the tweet."

Jaishankar will host the India-Central Asia Dialogue's third meeting in New Delhi on December 19. The summit will be attended by the foreign ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. Foreign ministers from Central Asian countries are set to pay a joint courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the India-Central Asia Dialogue's third meeting. Previously, India hosted the second meeting through digital video conference in October 2020.

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar