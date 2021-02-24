EAM Jaishankar Offers Prayers At Ganga Talao In Mauritius, Says 'feels Like Homecoming'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday offered prayers at the holy Ganga Talao in Mauritius. S Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to the African nation, 'felt like homecoming' after watching Indian tradition and culture alive in Mauritius. External Affairs Minister also visited the 'World Hindi Secretariat' situated in the African country. One of the significant outcomes of EAM's visit to Mauritius is the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed on Monday.

EAM visited Ganga Talao, offers prayers

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, after his visit to Ganga Talao, showed his gratitude towards FM Alan Ganoo, Culture Minister Avinash Teeluck and Agriculture Minister Maneesh Gobin for accompanying him to the holy place. EAM Jaishankar tweeted, "Offered prayers at the holy Ganga Talao this morning. Grateful to FM Alan Ganoo, Culture Minister Avinash Teeluck and Agriculture Minister Maneesh Gobin for joining me." Ganga Talao is also known as Grand Basin. It is situated in the middle of Mauritius as a lake pit in the remote mountainous region of Savne district. It is located 1,800 feet above sea level.

Foreign Minister also thanked the Indian Community for keeping the 'faith & fervour' of the country alive in Mauritius.

He tweeted, "Feels like homecoming. Thank the vibrant Indian community for keeping our faith & fervour alive in Mauritius. A shining example of all that India stands for – peace, pluralism, shared progress & universal brotherhood - values more relevant than ever today." Jaishankar also visited the World Hindi Secretariat. After watching the amplification of Hindi in Mauritius, EAM Jaishankar said, "Working in the global promotion of Hindi, the World Hindi Secretariat is located in Mauritius. This reflects our civilizational relationship. I am happy that I got the opportunity to go here today."

Offered prayers at the holy Ganga Talao this morning.

Grateful to FM Alan Ganoo, Culture Minister Avinash Teeluck and Agriculture Minister Maneesh Gobin for joining me. pic.twitter.com/Gw7GLJqvxV — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 24, 2021

Also Read: India Signs Free Trade Pact With Mauritius, The First Of Its Kind With African Nation

Also Read: India, Mauritius Ink Landmark Economic Cooperation And Partnership Agreement

India signs Free Trade Agreement Mauritius

India on Monday signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Mauritius. It is the first such arrangement that India struck with any African country. Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth hailed the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation & Partnership Agreement (CECPA) as “far-reaching” and said that it would unleash new as well as expanded opportunities in trade, goods & services, investment, economic cooperation & technical assistance.

On February 22, in a joint statement, Mauritius PM said that the nation aspires to play a greater role in India’s engagement in Africa. Jugnauth said that CECPA will further encourage Indian entrepreneurs to invest not only in Mauritius but also in the entire region consolidating the joint ambition to make the African nation the “centre of excellence”. S Jaishankar also shared the information through his official Twitter handle, he tweeted, "Delighted to begin Mauritius visit with a meeting with FM Alan Ganoo. Reviewed our excellent bilateral relations & successful development partnership. Reiterated that India will be a ready partner in Mauritius’ economic recovery & revival efforts."

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Cabinet Approves Trade Pact Between India, Mauritius

Also Read: Jaishankar Inaugurates New Chancery Building Of Indian High Commission In Mauritius