EAM Jaishankar Reveals Evacuation Of Indians From Afghanistan's Kabul Was 'complicated'

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a statement that the evacuation of the Indian ambassador and other staff members of the embassy was a difficult and complicated exercise. He also assured that the Indian government is making its best efforts to vacate its nationals from war-torn Afghanistan. The statement comes after the Indian Air Force successfully evacuated 150 Indian nationals, including the Indian ambassador and staff members of the Indian embassy in Kabul on Tuesday amid rising tension under the Taliban regime.

The ministry in its statement informed that the Indian government has been successful in bringing back all the Indian Embassy personnel. “In view of the prevailing situation in Kabul, it was decided that our Embassy personnel would be immediately moved to India. This movement has been completed in two phases and the Ambassador and all other India-based personnel have reached New Delhi this afternoon,” the statement read.

EAM Jaishankar says 'It was a complicated task to evacuate Indian nationals'

On the same, EAM Jaishankar thanked the officials for the smooth evacuation and movement of the Indian ambassador and the embassy staff from Kabul to India. He said it was a complicated exercise and thanked all those whose cooperation and facilitation made it possible. The ministry also warned that it has been issuing periodic travel and security advisories for all Indian nationals in Afghanistan, given the deteriorating security situation there.

Several requests have been made for those already in Afghanistan to return immediately, while others were advised not to travel there. Speaking of Indians still stranded in the country, the MEA said that it is accumulating information about these individuals on priority. “Nonetheless, we learn that a number of Indians, some of whom are hired by third-country organisations, are stranded in that nation. Our top objective right now is to get correct information on all Indian people who are currently in Afghanistan,” the statement read.

To provide refuge to other Afghan nationals, the MEA confirmed to deliver continuous assistance and also assured that the visa services will continue through an e-Emergency visa facility, which has been extended to the Afghan nationals. The statement also said, that MEA has received requests from Afghan Sikh and Hindu community leaders and are in touch with them. Apart from this, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday informed about a fast category of electronic visas called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa”. In a tweet, the MHA spokesperson said that the decision has been taken 'in view of the current situation in Afghanistan'.

MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India.@HMOIndia @PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) August 17, 2021

The operating status of Kabul airport is the biggest challenge for travel to and from Afghanistan. This has been discussed at the highest levels with our allies, including by EAM with US Secretary of State John Kerry. The Government of India is committed to the safe return of all Indian people and will put in place flying arrangements once Kabul airport is open for commercial flights, the Ministry said. Earlier, Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson MEA, shared the updated contact details for Afghanistan on Twitter.

See the tweet here:

MEA’s 24x7 Special Afghanistan Cell has been reinforced.



UPDATED contact details:



Phone numbers: +91-11-49016783, +91-11-49016784, +91-11-49016785

WhatsApp number: +91-8010611290

Email: SituationRoom@mea.gov.in https://t.co/Suc9eF4hDw — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 17, 2021

India ramps up the evacuation process

Earlier in the day, the IAF's C-17 aircraft carrying nearly 150 Indian nationals from Kabul landed in Jamnagar at 11.20 am. The aircraft carried several Indian Embassy officials as well as a few of those who were working in Afghanistan. The Indian Embassy staff and their families had safely left Kabul today morning amid concerns over their safety following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan continued.

#WATCH | Evacuated Indians from Kabul, Afghanistan chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after landing in Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/IqvESz79IO — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

On Monday, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated, "We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wishes to leave Afghanistan. There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people-to-people endeavours. We will stand by them."

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar also revealed that he is continuously monitoring the situation in Kabul and urged everyone to provide accurate information about Indians stuck there at a dedicated phone number and mobile number of the MEA Afghanistan Cell.

(Image: ANI)