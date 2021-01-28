EAM Marks Holocaust Remembrance Day; Austria & Slovakia Vaccinate Holocaust Survivors

On the occasion of Holocaust Day of Remembrance, Holocaust survivors in Austria and Slovakia received the Coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday. The International Holocaust Remembrance Day is a memorial day on January 27 every year that commemorates the six million victims of the Holocaust, the genocide of European Jews by Nazi Germany between 1941 and 1945. According to local media, this day was chosen for the vaccinations to commemorate the lives lost during Auschwitz concentration camp's liberation 76 years ago.

READ | Virus Forces Yad Vashem To Mark Holocaust Online

Holocaust survivors vaccinated

According to the Jewish Community of Vienna which helped organise the vaccination program in cooperation with the Austrian Ministry of Health, about 400 people aged 85 and older, who were Holocaust survivors were vaccinated in Vienna on Wednesday. Executive Director of the Jewish Community Erika Jakubovits informed that as many as 12 doctors had administered COVID-19 vaccinations.

READ | EU Calls For Keeping The Memory Of Holocaust Alive

A similar such initiative occurred in Slovakia as well where the many Holocaust survivors were vaccinated on Wednesday. Erika Kajubovits while speaking on phone from a vaccination centre said, "I think we owe it to our parents and grandparents to take care of these Holocaust survivors."

She said, "People are very happy. I think these are our most vulnerable members of society, and we have to treat them accordingly and try to do everything for them."

Earlier this week, President of the European Jewish Congress Moshe Cantor called on European leaders to ensure that Holocaust survivors were given timely access to the vaccine. According to the Jewish Community, approximately 20,000 Holocaust survivors are still living in Europe.

READ | Kate, Prince Charles Pay Tribute To Holocaust Survivors

Dr Cantor while speaking during an International Holocaust Remembrance Day event that was held online this week said, "Throughout their lives, they have shown mighty strength of spirit, but in the current crisis, many have sadly died alone and in pain, or are now fighting for their lives, and many others are suffering from extreme isolation."

EAM S Jaishankar wishes on Holocaust Remembrance Day

On #HolocaustRemembranceDay the lessons of history must never be forgotten. The Jewish community in India has always enjoyed freedom & respect. Maharaja Jam Sahib of Nawanagar stands out as a symbol of this Indian tradition at that difficult time. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 27, 2021

Stating that on the occasion of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the lessons of history must never be forgotten, the Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on January 27extended his wishes and said that the Jewish community in India has always enjoyed freedom and respect. He said, "Maharaja Jam Sahib of Nawanagar stands out as a symbol of this Indian tradition at that difficult time."

READ | Punjab Reports 10 More COVID-19 Deaths, 193 New Cases

(With ANI inputs)