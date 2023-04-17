Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.0 Hits Turkey's Afsin, No Reports Of Casualties

Turkey was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale on Monday, 23 km southwest of Afsin, reported ANI citing the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The USGS informed that the earthquake occurred at 04:25:57 (UTC+05:30) and hit Afsin, Turkey at a depth of 10 km. The earthquake's epicentre was 38.078°N and 36.762°E, respectively. No casualties have yet been reported.

Earthquakes in Turkey

In February, the country witnessed several massive jolts which led to a considerable number of casualties in the area. A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on February 6 killing over 600 people in the region. The tremors of the deadly quakes have not just been limited to the two countries as the shocks were also felt in parts of Lebanon and Israel. Turkey has faced one of the biggest humanitarian crises in modern history. There have been several gut-wrenching earthquakes in the past.

The death toll from the magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 quakes that struck nine hours apart in southeastern Turkiye and northern Syria rose to 33,179. In the rescue operations in Turkey, two girls have been rescued from the wreckage of their collapsed apartment buildings in the Turkish city of Izmir, three days after a strong earthquake centred in the Aegean Sea hit Turkey and Greece. Its to be noted that Turkey has been situated in a “very active” seismic zone owing to complex movements between several tectonic plates. The North Anatolian fault in the region has produced several devastating earthquakes in Turkish history. Meanwhile, the seismologist Stephen Hicks from the University College, London, said that the Turkey - Syria earthquakes have been the strongest earthquake that happened in over 80 years. Further, countries from around the globe had helped Turkey sustain the natural disaster damages and provide aid as per the requirement.