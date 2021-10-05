Earthquake Of Magnitude 5 Rocks Northeastern City Of Fayzabad In Afghanistan

An earthquake measuring the magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter Scale has hit Afghanistan near the northeastern city Fayzabad in the early hours of October 5, Tuesday. The quake hit around 05:50 Indian Standard Time(IST) in the morning, roughly 106 kilometres from Fayzabad, Afghanistan, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The National Centre for Seismology has written on Twitter, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 05-10-2021, 05:50:09 IST, Lat: 36.36 & Long: 71.31, Depth: 150 Km, Location: 106km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan.”

While, a few days back on September 2, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Fayzabad in Afghanistan. As per the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake was hit at approximately 22:25 IST on the night of September 2 with a depth of 110 Km underground from 97km away of Fayzabad city.

Afghan quake reported in August

Meanwhile, amid the Taliban crisis during the month of August, several earthquakes were also reported in Afghanistan during the month. An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale struck on August 19 morning in Afghanistan. The epicentre was around 122 kilometres northeast of Kabul, according to the National Center for Seismology. The shocks hit the nation about 11 a.m. IST. It happened at a depth of 92 kilometres below the earth's surface. The tectonic activity also rocked portions of the Hindu Kush Mountain range, which is located at 35.53 latitudes and 69.84 longitudes. India's National Center for Seismology used Twitter to disclose the earthquake details.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 19-08-2021, 11:22:49 IST, Lat: 35.53 & Long: 69.84, Depth: 92 Km ,Location: 122km NNE of Kabul , Afghanistan for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/abxHYJonry@ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/9mQVHm8kfg — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 19, 2021

Similarly, on August 18, around 3 p.m. local time, a strength 4.3 earthquake struck roughly 59 kilometres near Khalafgan. Wheres a day before that on August 17, another tremor was felt in the southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan around 6 am. The earthquake was measured with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale. The earthquake struck 92 kilometres under the surface, in a cross-section of 36.65 degrees latitude and 71.30 degrees longitude. Eventually, on August 13, the nation and its surroundings were rocked by a series of earthquakes. Near Kabul, Chal, Khalafgan, and Tajikistan, five seismic motions were detected.

(Image: PTI/ AP)