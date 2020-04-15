Ebola Outbreak Still Public Health Emergency While World Battles COVID-19 Pandemic: WHO

Even though the world is currently battling with coronavirus pandemic that has infected over two million people around the world, WHO has said that the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo (DRC) continues to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. On April 14, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee for Ebola in the DRC met with the World Health Organisation and advised the latter’s chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to consider “flare-ups” in the Ebola infections in the area. However, Tedros lauded the experts for making "tremendous progress in containing this [Ebola] outbreak in very difficult circumstances."

.@DrTedros accepted the recommendation of the #Ebola Emergency Committee that the outbreak in #DRC continues to constitute a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. https://t.co/PdZ0bGTNmM — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 14, 2020

Earlier this week three new cases of Ebola were confirmed in a community in DRC with an unidentified source after at least 54 days of not discovering any infections of the pathogen. Since two of the three people confirmed with Ebola had died in the community, the WHO chief has said that “it is likely that additional cases will be identified”. The health experts have even noted that the area where the cases were discovered are the ones where armed groups are active leading to a shortage of funding. These existing challenges in DRC are also worsened with the addition of the coronavirus outbreak which has now spread to over 210 countries since it originated in China in December 2019.

WHO chief also said, "We have to anticipate and be prepared for additional small outbreaks. We need the full force of all partners to bring these outbreaks under control and to meet the needs of the people affected."

Coronavirus outbreak

Currently, DRC has reported at least 74 cases of COVID-19 disease with 5 fatalities. Meanwhile, after originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 127,630 lives worldwide as of April 15. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 2,015,480 people. Out of the total infections, 491,911 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

