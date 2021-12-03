ECCHR Accuses Renowned Brands Of Using Forced Labour From China's Xinjiang

A criminal complaint has been filed against several United States and Netherlands brands like Nike, Patagonia and C&A that have been directly or indirectly involved in the forced labour of members of the Uyghur population in China’s Xinjiang province. The European Center for Constitutional Human Rights (ECCHR) has filed a criminal complaint against several fashion brands that they have accused of using forced labour in Xinjiang, China. Reportedly, these companies have their European headquarters in the Netherlands, according to the press release issued by ECCHR.

In its filing, the European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) have requested the Dutch Public Prosecutor to investigate the alleged involvement of companies in human rights violations that could amount to crimes against humanity. Barbara van Straaten, Human Rights Lawyer, Prakken d'Oliveira in the press release stated that the idea is not only about national criminal law regarding labour exploitation, however, it is also about widening the complaint to crimes against humanity. Furthermore, Straaten claimed that the crimes committed in Xinjian and statements of politicians prove that “treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang as genocide and crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Many more European brands may benefit from Xinjiang labor. Earlier this year, ECCHR challenged the potential involvement of German brands in Xinjiang. We also supported a similar complaint by @Asso_Sherpa in France.

Forced labour of people from Xinjiang

In the press release, the ECCHR also stated that there have been reports about torture, re-education camps, and forced labour in the Xinjiang region in China. Moreover, the ECCHR claimed that the number of such cases has been witnessing an increase since 2017. As per the press release, thousands of people have been reportedly forced to manufacture clothes that are later sold in European countries. Moreover, the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights stated that these companies have suppliers that have production facilities in Xinjiang.

Corina Ajder, Legal Advisor, ECCHR.in the press release said, “It is unacceptable that European governments criticize China for human rights violations while these companies possibly profit from the exploitation of the Uyghur population. It is high time that responsible corporate officers are investigated and – if necessary - held to account."

The new report comes after last week, the Radio Free Asia reported that Chinese authorities were now forcing Uyghurs from their homeland in Xinjiang province to other parts of the country. It further revealed that the transportation was being done with the help of a job placement company based on the mainland. The placement firm had already transferred over 3,000 Uyghur workers including children as young as 16 years of age from the camps to other parts of the country

