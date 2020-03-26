Egyptian Pyramids Fumigated To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

In a world turned upside down amid the coronavirus pandemic that has taken a toll on everybody, people and authorities worldwide have resorted to taking as many precautions as possible. While people have kept themselves isolated in their homes, authorities have taken to disinfect and fumigate as many places as possible in an attempt to prevent the deadly virus. Interestingly, Egypt's Giza Pyramids Complex was also fumigated as part of the disinfection process.

Giza Pyramids disinfected

In an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Egypt's authorities, on Mrach 25, took to disinfecting the Giza Pyramids.The process of fumigating the pyramids was carried out by a group of six people who had their hygiene and precautions intact. They were well-equipped with masks, hazmat precautionary gears and industrial cleaning equipments.

Medical teams prepare to spray disinfectant at the Great Pyramid of Giza

Photograph: Amr Abdallah Dals pic.twitter.com/ry2dHLGwbF — Brian M Downing (@BrianMDowning1) March 25, 2020

According to reports, the surroundings of Khufu, Khafre and Menkaure pyramids were sterilized and carefully disinfected in order to remove any possibility of a further spread of the virus to other people and other areas. The entire process required a proper entrance to the pyramids, ticket offices, walk-throughs and the roads around the three famous monuments and the Sphinx. The disinfection process was not a very difficult one as the number of tourists visiting the monument in the last few days had almost reduced to zero.

Ashraf Mohi al-Din, Director-General of the Giza Plateau said: "We take advantage of this suspension to prepare the archaeological zone in terms of maintenance and restoration so that when tourism recovers, the area of the pyramids is in its maximum splendour to receive its visitors. The monument has a specific form of sterilization with specific material that will be carried out by a team of specialized restorers. The current sterilization is outside, of tourist routes, roads, buildings, and administrative facilities only".

Egypt authorities alert

With over 4,90,000 cases and more than 22,000 deaths reported worldwide, Egypt stands at a count of over 450 cases and 21 deaths. Authorities have been taking all the measures and precautions possible in order to prevent further spread and casualty of coronavirus-infected people. The disinfection of the pyramids, that is loved and adored by people all over the world, happens to be an important part of the process.

Great Pyramid of Giza

El Giza, Egypt.

Constructed: Around 2560 B.C. pic.twitter.com/m4ejKOybsR — Ethan Gallant (@EthanGallantt) March 21, 2020

Egypt’s large pyramids are the work of the Old Kingdom society that rose to prominence in the Nile Valley after 3000 B.C. Historical analysis tells us that the Egyptians built the Giza Pyramids in a span of 85 years between 2589 and 2504 BC. #Egypt — Mr.noob (@vet2_dr) March 24, 2020

The Nile by the Giza Pyramids, Egypt, 1927

Such change over 93 years!

This is what it would have looked like when #Gann travelled to #Egypt. pic.twitter.com/4yijlg8Ojx — Olga Morales (@AstroGann33) March 21, 2020

