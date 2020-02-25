Egypt's Former Autocratic President Hosni Mubarak Dies At 91

The former autocratic President of Egypt, Hosni Mubarak died at the age of 91 on February 25, the Egyptian state media reported. The autocrat had ruled the country from 1981 until he was ousted in the uprising of Arab Spring revolts in the region in 2011. Mubarak was also the first leader to face trials in cases ranging from corruption to the killing of 239 protesters who had revolted for 18 days and stunned the world. However, after being jailed for years, Mubarak was freed in 2017 after he was cleared of the final murder charges.

Died days after his sons were acquitted

His death came just days after his two sons were acquitted of illegal share trading during the sale of a bank four years before the uprising of 2011. Mubarak's eldest son, Alaa Mubarak had also tweeted last month that the former Egyptian President had undergone a surgery. But, Alaa Mubarak had claimed that his father was “stable”. The former autocratic leader's sons, Alaa and Gamal, both were convicted for corruption and had also served jail terms.

According to media reports, since their release, Mubarak's entire family had remained in Egypt and have also kept a low profile. They were also reportedly receiving special treatment under former general and current President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. It was el-Sisi who had led the military forces to overthrow Mubarak's immediate elected successor, Mohamed Morsi.

(With AP inputs)