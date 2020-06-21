Egypt's President Says Country Committed To Diplomatic Path Over Ethiopia Dam Crisis

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on June 20 said that his country is committed to resolving the dam crisis with Ethiopia using diplomatic and political paths after talks between the two countries came to a halt. Egypt and Ethiopia were having talks over the construction of a giant hydroelectric dam by the latter on the Blue Nile before it stalled on June 17. Egyptian President Sisi while addressing the issue at an air force base said that Cairo is committed to resolving the issue via diplomacy, defending the country's decision to move to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for intervention.

The project and dispute

Ethiopia's $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will be built near its border with Sudan and is expected to make the country's Africa's biggest power exporter. Egypt is seeking an agreement that would guarantee minimum flows to the country before the project starts operating. The Nile is the only freshwater source for Egypt, which is why the country wants a deal with Ethiopia before the project starts so that any dispute in the future is resolved in line with the agreement. Earlier in February talks between Egypt and Ethiopia in Washington ended without an agreement following which the latest round began on June 9 via video-conferencing.

The United States, European Union, and South Africa had been acting as observers during the talks between the irrigation and water ministers from the three Nile basin countries. Sudan and Egypt view the dam as a threat due to the dangers it poses to their essential water supplies. Meanwhile, Ethiopia believes the dam to be a necessity for the electrification and development of the country. The 6,600-kilometre-long Nile river is a lifeline for the 10 countries it passes through; it supplies them with water as well as electricity.

