Elon Musk Asks If WEF Should 'control The World' As Davos Organiser Says He Wasn't Invited

Elon Musk held a new poll on Twitter regarding the ongoing World Economic Forum asking if the group should ‘control the world’. Having emerged as a staunch critic of the summit organised in Switzerland’s Davos, Musk has been bashing the WEF, which saw business executives, global leaders and cultural trendsetters come together, as many claimed that it is nothing but an annual meeting of the elites manipulating global events.

The World Economic Forum should control the world — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2023

In his latest poll, Musk questioned if the WEF should ‘control the world’, to which over 86 per cent voted ‘no’ while around 14 per cent voted ‘yes’. He even laughed at those who voted 'yes' to his polls. Musk himself was last invited to the event in 2015 but claims that he chose to skip the event because it is 'boring'.

“My reason for declining the Davos invitation was not because I thought they were engaged in diabolical scheming, but because it sounded boring af lol (sic),” Musk said in a tweet on December 31, 2022. On the contrary, Forum spokesman Yann Zopf said that he was not invited this year.

My reason for declining the Davos invitation was not because I thought they were engaged in diabolical scheming, but because it sounded boring af lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 30, 2022

'Musk wasn't invited despite what he says': Davos organisers

The organiser Zopf said that Musk, who is the world's richest man and at the helm of some of the most successful companies, "never registered for any annual meeting in Davos". It costs $1,30,000 to $9,21,000 for annual memberships depending on the level of affiliation they want, according to the Associated Press. Among those invited were European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, and the new presidents of South Korea, Colombia and the Philippines along with actor Idris Elba among others.

On the other hand, U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, British PM Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron along with Russian President Vladimir Putin were missing.