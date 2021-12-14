Elon Musk Shares Careers That Would Have Most Secured Jobs In The Future; Here's The List

Elon Musk has made a number of predictions regarding society's future and the role that his firms Tesla and SpaceX will play. The millionaire has strong opinions, which he is not hesitant to share during interviews, conferences, and even on social media. This time, he discussed the impact that Artificial Intelligence (AI) would have on future jobs, as well as the kind of jobs that will be safe.

Musk addressed the professions that he believes are secure and have a bright future when discussing the influence of rapidly growing Artificial Intelligence technology on jobs across numerous sectors in the future. "Artificial Intelligence will make jobs a little pointless," Musk said on Thursday at the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence.

New technology has always rendered certain employment obsolete, but it also creates new requirements; the challenge is learning how to adapt. Although a machine can perform tasks that used to be performed by a single human, it now requires someone to operate it.

AI will someday build software by itself: Musk

Musk was asked if people should be concerned about technology replacing their jobs in the future. People who develop AI software or programme machines, according to Musk, will have a place in such a world. He did point out, though, that AI will someday build software by itself, rendering these positions obsolete as well. Musk believes that, with technology expected to take care of manufacturing and distribution in the near future, human interaction will be a necessary in future societies.

Technology is most likely in charge of all industries' production and distribution. Human interaction will be necessary in this futuristic society, according to the billionaire. "If you're working on something that involves people or engineering, it's probably a good focus for your future," Musk concluded. Elon Musk, the world's richest man and now the 'Person of the Year' for 2021, is possibly the most powerful person on the globe.

