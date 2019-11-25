Elon Musk Touts 2,00,000 Orders For Its Electrical Cybertruck

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk stated that the automaker had received 2,00,000 orders for its latest electrical Cybertruck after its disappointing launch event in Los Angeles. However, Musk in a previous tweet on the same day stated that Tesla had received 187k orders. In addition to this, Musk had also tweeted in November that the company had received 146k orders for the Cybertruck.

200k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019

187k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019

146k Cybertruck orders so far, with 42% choosing dual, 41% tri & 17% single motor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

Long-drawn process

According to reports, a potential buyer will have to shell out $100 as a fee for placing a preorder but the fee will be refundable as per the terms set in the Cybertruck Motor Vehicle Pre-Order Agreement. Potential buyers will be asked to complete the configuration of the variant they choose to buy after their option reaches the production stage and then the customers will be handed over a configuration and final price sheet of the model with their selected options.

Botched up Launch event

Tesla had unveiled its first electric Cybertruck, its 6th electric vehicle since it was founded in 2003, at its launch event in Los Angeles on November 21 with a price tag of $39,900 for the base model but things did not pan out well for co-founder Elon Musk. He called Tesla's head designer Franz von Holzhausen onto the stage to throw a big metal ball at the side window in order to showcase the strength of the vehicle's armoured glass windows but the stunt left the windows cracked.

Musk was apparently surprised by what had happened and said that the throw was maybe a little bit hard. According to reports, he told the audience that the windows had not cracked in tests that were previously conducted. Musk added that in the previous tests, they had literally thrown everything at the window and also said that they had even thrown a kitchen sink and the armoured glass did not break.

Fall in Elon Musk's net worth

Tesla co-founder Elon Musk's net worth fell $768 million after a botched up Cybertruck debut at its Los Angeles event. According to reports, the company's share fell by a total of 6 per cent since the market closed for the day, bringing down Musk's net worth by $768 million in a matter of one day to a total of $23.6 billion.

(With inputs from agencies)