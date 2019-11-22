Elon Musk Tries To Prove Strength Of New Tesla Truck, Stunt Backfires

Tesla launched its first electric pickup truck on November 21 at an event in Los Angeles but things did not pan out well for co-founder Elon Musk. He called Tesla's head designer Franz von Holzhausen onto the stage to throw a big metal ball at the side window in order to showcase the strength of the vehicle's armoured glass windows. Musk's stunt backfired on him as the "armoured" glass windows were left with huge cracks.

Elon Musk's stunt backfires

Glass window: *Is made of glass*



Solid steel ball: “I’m about to end this mans whole career”#Cybertruck #Tesla pic.twitter.com/5cqj21yqek — Mason (@masonmaelstrom) November 22, 2019

Musk was apparently surprised by what had happened and said that the throw was maybe a little bit hard. According to reports, he told the audience that the windows had not cracked in tests that were previously conducted.

Musk added that in the previous tests, they had literally thrown everything at the window and also said that they had even thrown a kitchen sink and the armoured glass did not break.

Read: Germany Hails Tesla Plan To Build New Factory Near Berlin

Tesla's electric Cybertruck

Elon Musk unveiled the electric Cybertruck at an event in Los Angeles on November 21. According to reports, hours before the launch of the truck, Musk quoted one of his tweets where he had wished to create a truck with amazing air suspension and corners like it was on the railway tracks.

The automotive company revealed the price of the base version of the truck to be at $39,900 with a capacity of 250 miles and a towing capacity with a total of 7500 pounds. The base version will be designed with a single motor rear-wheel drive (RWD) that will achieve a speed of 0 to 60 miles per hours within a matter of 6.5 seconds.

Read: Elon Musk Says New Tesla Auto Factory Will Be Set Up In Berlin

However, the truck with the dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) was priced at $49,900 pounds and will have a capacity to tow a total of 10,000 pounds. This truck will have a range of 300 miles and will be able to reach 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 4.5 seconds.

The top variant of the Cybertruck will have the Trimotor all-wheel drive (AWD) with a capacity to tow 14,000 pounds and will also have a range of 500 miles. It was said that the truck will be able to reach 0 to 60 miles per hour in a matter of 2.9 seconds and will be priced at $69,900. Although, production of the tri-motor all-wheel drive will probably begin in the latter half of 2022 alongside a self-driving feature that will cost an additional $7,000.

Read: Elon Musk's 'Starman' Completes A Lap Around The Sun In Tesla Roadster, Space Fans Blare Klaxons

Read: Would Tesla Take Several Leaps Of Faith To Create Robotic Taxis

(With inputs from agencies)