Elon Musk's Promptness To Solve Tesla Model 3 Owner's Issue Leaves Netizens Impressed

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is known for his promptness on the microblogging site, Twitter, and his tweets also often go viral. He is frequently seen interacting with netizens on different topics. But, in addition to his eccentricities, the billionaire recently demonstrated a penchant for exceptional customer service when he responded to a tweet complaining about a Tesla Model 3. On Saturday, November 20, a Tesla Model 3 owner from South Korea had tweeted that he was unable to connect the electric compact sedan's system to his iOS app. Musk took just 3 minutes to reply to the complainant with a tweet, "Checking..." Not only this, Musk again came back after five hours to inform what exactly had gone wrong with the app.

"Should be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased the verbosity of network traffic. Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again [sic]," Musk had tweeted after resolving the issue. The netizens were impressed by the billionaire's super activeness to solve the query of a consumer. Reacting to Musk's promptness, one of the users wrote, "Thank you for responding to it so quickly! It’s back online [sic]." "Thank you for your transparency. Please keep the person/folks around involved with this, as they will be hyperaware of the issue and ensure it won't happen again [sic]," wrote another. "@elonmusk my hero, my lord, my hero. I wish you always good health & bless & your family too [sic]," expressed a third. "Always there to respond to his customers. Only a few billionaires have this ability to be transparent when there is a problem [sic]," read another comment.

Here are the tweets:

I’m experiencing 500 server error to connect my @tesla Model 3 on my iOS app in Seoul, S.Korea. Seems like this is a worldwide issue. @elonmusk — Jaehwan Cho 조재환 (@hohocho) November 19, 2021

Should be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic.



Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2021

Here are some reactions by users:

Thank you for responding to it so quickly! It’s back online. — Aaron (@AaronS5_) November 20, 2021

Thank you for your transparency. Please keep the person/folks around involved with this, as they will be hyperaware of the issue and ensure it won't happen again. — JustSomeGuy 🌹 (@GrumpmanJ) November 20, 2021

Always there to respond to his customers. Only a few billionaires have this ability to be transparent when there is a problem. — Guy Michel (@Guy_Nanou) November 20, 2021

Female worker sues Tesla

Meanwhile, a female Tesla employee recently filed a lawsuit in the United States, accusing Elon Musk's electric car firm of fostering a hostile work environment for female employees. 38-year-old Jessica Barraza filed the complaint at a state court in Oaklandon alleging female employees at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, factory endures "rampant sexual harassment," reported The Washington Post on Friday, November 19. Barraza, a production associate at Tesla's Fremont factory, revealed that she had raised the issue to her managers and human resources about the harassment, but no action was taken.

