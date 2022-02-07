Elon Musk's SpaceX Team In Fiji To Establish Starlink Gateway To Restore Internet In Tonga

As an underwater telecommunications cable got fully destroyed by the disastrous volcanic eruption which happened in Tonga, engineers from Elon Musk-led aerospace company SpaceX, are currently in Fiji with the intent to assist the archipelago in restoring the internet services. This news has also been confirmed by the cabinet minister and the attorney general of Fiji, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum who tweeted, “@SpaceX team is now in Fiji establishing a Starlink Gateway station to reconnect Tonga to the world.”

The Hunga Tonga volcano's shockwave shattered Tonga's internet connection, adding days of gut-wrenching uncertainty to disaster assessments. A @SpaceX team is now in Fiji establishing a Starlink Gateway station to reconnect Tonga to the world.



Great initiative, @elonmusk! — Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (@FijiAG) February 7, 2022

Furthermore, Dr Shane Reti, a member of the National Party, had submitted a letter to Musk, requesting assistance in bringing his Starlink satellite technology to the Pacific nation. These satellites are used to provide an internet connection to remote regions all over the world, as per The New Zealand Herald. Additionally, CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk responded on Twitter, offering to help Tonga and asked if the nation's officials could notify him if Starlink terminals were required.

Could people from Tonga let us know if it is important for SpaceX to send over Starlink terminals? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2022

SpaceX crew is currently working on an internet gateway: Fiji's Attorney-General

According to the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation, FBC News, a SpaceX crew is currently in Fiji working on an internet gateway for Tonga. The Minister for Communications, Sayed-Khaiyum also informed FBC News that SpaceX engineers will set up and run a temporary earth station in Fiji for nearly six months.

The minister went on to add “Space X had applied for a temporary emergency telecommunications license on January 20, the sole purpose of this license is to provide an internet gateway," reported FBC News. He further added that however, Space X and FINTEL are presently engaged in commercial discussions to co-locate the earth station and link to Fiji's internet gateway.

Following the catastrophic undersea Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcanic eruption, Tonga's lone fibre-optic connection was destroyed, thereby causing a massive communication disruption. The powerful volcano explosion, which was even seen from space, created a tsunami that killed three people and destroyed a large amount of property across the region.

