Elon Musk's Tweet Backs Canadian Truckers Launching 'Freedom Rally' Against COVID Vaccine

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday tweeted in support of the Canadian truckers as a convoy headed to Ottawa to demonstrate against the COVID-19 regulations across the country. After saying, “Canadian truckers rule”, the SpaceX founder also appeared to lend support for repealing COVID-19 mandates in the later tweets. Musk’s support came as a convoy of truckers was set to descend on Ottawa to demonstrate a coronavirus vaccine mandate for cross-border drivers.

According to AP, the truckers convoy even prompted the Canadian police to prepare for violence and politicians to warn against the escalating rhetoric connected to the protests. The truckers are basically protesting a new requirement that truckers entering Canada be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of 15 January. It is to note that the United States has also imposed the same restrictions on trackers entering the country. However, the Canadian Trucking Alliance has estimated that around 15% of truckers in Canada, which constitute as many as 16,000, are not fully immunised against coronavirus infection.

Canadian truckers rule — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

If you scare people enough, they will demand removal of freedom. This is the path to tyranny. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

Seems odd that the UN still hasn’t released 2020 world death rates — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

And in the darkness bind them https://t.co/BvxR4HTTq1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

Donald Trump Jr also endorsed the protest

It is to note that Musk’s support comes in line with former US President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr who took to social media on Tuesday and endorsed the Canadian truck convoy’s fight. According to Trump Jr, the demonstration is against “tyranny” and called on Americans to follow the suit. He said in a video posted on Facebook, “When we push back against the insanity, we can win, and that’s how this all ends” and added, “This is a genius idea”.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as per AP, said that there was a “small fringe minority who are on the way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views…What we are hearing from some people associated with this convoy is completely unacceptable.” The Ottawa police chief said that while law enforcement supports the right to peaceful protest, officers would be prepared to move the demonstrators out of the zone if the situation becomes violent or threatening. Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra assured citizens that they do not have to worry about food shortages.

(Image: AP)