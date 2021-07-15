‘Embrace The Indians’: Zulu King Calls For Violence To End With 'immediate Effect'

Misuzulu Sinqobile KaZwelithini, the reigning king of the Zulu has called for a halt to the violence and looting between Zulus and Indians with "immediate effect". Even though violence in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal Province continued for the sixth day, KaZwelithini's message to Zulus on television arrived on Wednesday afternoon.

"Our Indian brothers are our neighbours and we have the second largest population of India in KwaZulu-Natal outside India and through that, we have certain people who come to us to thank the people of Zulu and to the Royal Zulu The family that you live with our Indian brothers in peace," he was quoted by PTI.

Zulu king wants his people to embrace the Indians

The Zulu King urged his people to embrace the Indians because they shared the land with them, as well as to seek peace. The looting and violence began as a protest against former South African President Jacob Zuma's 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court. Zuma is also of Zulu origin. South African government institutions and ministers claimed on Wednesday that the violence and theft were organised by people with different vested interests, not because of Zuma's imprisonment.

The police and army, which President Cyril Ramaphosa summoned on Monday, we're unable to manage the violence, which included arson by tens of thousands of people. Several armed groups mobilised, primarily in South Africa's Indian suburbs and the port city of Durban to protest the attacks and looting that resulted in the total destruction of several businesses.

The violence has brought 'disgrace' to Zulu people

The acts, according to KaZwelithini, have brought the Zulu people "much disgrace," as the fingers are pointed at his father. Notably, he won the title three months ago, just weeks after both of his parents died. The king further stated that the destruction will disproportionately harm the poor, as essential medicine and food supply systems have been shattered as a result of the continuous violence, which comes at a critical time in the COVID-19 outbreak.

KaZwelithini's comments come after the death toll from riots in South Africa reached 72 on Tuesday, with some people killed as a result of being crushed during shop theft. More than 1,200 individuals have been arrested so far in the chaos, which has forced the closing of certain Covid-19 vaccination clinics.