Emirates Extends Flight Ban To UAE From India, Pakistan, Two Other Countries Till July 28

The Emirates on Saturday prolonged flight suspension from India, Pakistan, and three other South Asian countries until July 28 in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The decision was taken in accordance with the directives of The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government. In an official statement on July 24, cited by news agency ANI, the air carrier said that passengers from 4 locations namely Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka would not be allowed to travel during the concluding days of July. Although it stated that the UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas, and members of diplomatic missions “who adjust to up to date COVID-19 protocols, are exempt and could also be accepted for the journey.”

Meanwhile, the passengers who have travelled to any of these four countries in the last 14 days would also be banned from travelling onboard UAE based airlines. Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, Adel Al Redha, had earlier at a press conference stated that the air carrier was waiting for the directives from the UAE government to either extend the ban or lift it.

Emirates prolonged the travel ban in view of the highly transmissible ‘Delta’ variant of coronavirus. Earlier, similarly, UAE’s second flagship carrier Etihad Airways had banned its flight operations to India till July 31. In an official statement, Etihad Airways informed that it was banning flight services from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and two other Southeast Asian countries.

“Following the latest UAE Government directives, passenger travel from India to the UAE and Etihad’s network has been suspended effective until 31 July 2021,” the air carrier had tweeted.

Only the UAE nationals and diplomats have been exempt from the ban, as per the airline’s website. Although a negative COVID-19 test prior to departure taken a maximum of 48 hours will be required to produce.

Delta variant spreads in 100 countries

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus had warned last week that the highly contagious Delta variant is ‘dangerous’ and it continues to evolve and mutate worldwide. He asked world leaders to quickly ramp up the vaccination efforts. Meanwhile, WHO’s regional director for South-East Asia, Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, announced that the hypervirulent Delta variant of the novel coronavirus of the B.1.617.2 lineage has spread to over 100 countries.