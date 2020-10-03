French President Macron Unveils Anti-radicalisation Plan To Target Separatism

France's President Emmanuel Macron on October 2 announced his government's willingness to introduce a bill by the end of 2020 to strengthen the state secularism law in the country. Macron expressed his government's willingness to make amendments in the 1905 law that separates the Church from the State in France. Macron, while addressing the nation on 'fight against separatism' said that secularism is the glue that unites France and therefore it must be is "firmly" and "precisely" respected.

Macron said that the real problem is "Islamist separatism" adding the problem is this ideology, which asserts that its own laws are superior to those of the Republic. The President said that contradicts the principles of secularism and equality will be prohibited. "A bill will be presented to the Council of Ministers on December 9, to strengthen secularism and consolidate republican principles," Macron said.

Macron highlights anti-radicalization plans

Macron further highlighted that since 2017, his government has deployed anti-radicalization plans involving all State services in 15 neighborhoods. "On the ground, our officials are hard at work and are getting results: 212 drinking establishments, 15 places of worship, 4 schools and 13 associative and cultural establishments have been closed; hundreds of checks carried out, millions of euros seized," Macron said while underlining his government's efforts towards controlling the separatism in the country.

Macron said that the need to free Islam in France from foreign influences is necessary and for that, a generation of imams and intellectuals who defend an Islam fully compatible with the values ​​of the Republic will be trained in France. The system of seconded imams will be ended. Anti-putsch devices will be created to stop a hostile takeover by extremists among other steps that Macron said will be taken to end Islamist separatism.

