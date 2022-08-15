Macron Shares I-Day Wishes In Hindi, Says India-France Ties Made 'both Countries Stronger'

French President Emmanuel Macron shared heartfelt wishes for India on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. In a post on Facebook, Macron called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his "good friend" and congratulated the people of India on Independence Day in Hindi. He stated that achievements made by India in the last 75 years have inspired the world.

Emmanuel Macron stated that India and France are celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and "true friendship" between the two nations. He underscored that France has always supported India in the past 75 years and stressed that New Delhi can always rely on Paris. French President Macron stressed that India and France have built a strategic partnership which makes both nations stronger. According to him, both the nations together have been able to work for prosperity and progress of people, resolve global challenges, ensuring safety in the world. Macron in his message said, "On this special day for India, I wish all my Indian friends my best wishes and I want to tell you that you can always count on France" (translated from Hindi). Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace in May. Upon arrival, PM Modi received a warm hug from Macron as the two leaders walked inside the official residence of the President.

Catherine Colonna wishes India on Independence Day

Catherine Colonna, France's Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, also wished Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar and the people of India on Independence Day. Taking to her Twitter handle, Colonna stated that India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence. She also underscored that India and France celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, congratulated Indians on Independence Day. He stressed that India's achievements in the past 75 years have impressed the people. He further stated that France and India also celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations and "all-weather friendship" between the two nations.

Congratulations to my Indian friends on #IndependenceDay2022!

India’s achievements in the past 75 years have impressed the world. Today we also celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties & all-weather friendship between France and India. 🇫🇷🤝🇮🇳#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/VZf95Vgxj9 — Emmanuel Lenain 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) August 14, 2022

Image: PIB/AP