Environmental Activists Develop 'surf Wax' For Ocean Acidification To Help Marine Life

Clean Ocean Foundation has developed a formula that they claim would help neutralise ocean acidification. According to the Australian environmental charity, the formula reverses the damage carbon dioxide emissions have caused to our oceans. UNESCO data states that about 25 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions are absorbed by our oceans which is causing an increase in acidification and putting the marine life at risk.

The 'Smart Way' to save our oceans

The foundation claims that the innovative formula is made up of natural substances and is capable of neutralising harmful acids found in the ocean. In a statement released on its website Clean Ocean Foundation CEO John Gemmill said, "We can no longer afford to sit by and watch our oceans turn to acid and marine environments turn into a wasteland. SmartWax shows that we can all shape a better future for our ocean if we stick to it."

A set of surf wax with SmartWax formula has been formed into the faces of leaders who deny climate change, such as Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro. The formula is sent to major wax producers around the world and the foundation has requested them to apply it to their products. According to the charity group, the idea to put faces of world leaders who deny climate change was to encourage wax producers to apply the formula.

According to the makers, studies have shown that the key to improving the acidification in our oceans is to microdose it gradually over time. This makes surfers the perfect group to administer the solution. With over 35 million active surfers worldwide, the effectiveness of these microdoses increases significantly. The foundation in its statement said the formula could potentially convert 112 million litres of acidic seawater per day.

Peter Smith, founder of Clean Ocean Foundation said, "Since 2000, Clean Ocean Foundation has been working with the community and big changes can happen. This is an initiative to share ocean pollution solutions. A united collective force can reverse the unsustainable practices that have caused the climate crisis."

